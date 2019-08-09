Danaher (DHR) Forms $140.89 Double Top; Honeywell International (HON)’s Sentiment Is 1

Honeywell International Inc (HON) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 551 active investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 550 sold and decreased their stakes in Honeywell International Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 508.74 million shares, down from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Honeywell International Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 49 to 66 for an increase of 17. Sold All: 43 Reduced: 507 Increased: 420 New Position: 131.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance" on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance" published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Honeywell International: I Revise My Prior View – Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) – Seeking Alpha" on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Honeywell Earnings: The Growth Story Belies Logic – Seeking Alpha" published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com's news article titled: "Honeywell Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Cuts Guidance – Benzinga" with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.46B for 20.77 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Honeywell International Inc. operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $121.19 billion. It operates through four divisions: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. It has a 17.67 P/E ratio. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other clients in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

The stock increased 2.22% or $3.62 during the last trading session, reaching $167.01. About 2.36 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (HON) has risen 14.79% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500.

Gabalex Capital Management Llc holds 11.48% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. for 250,000 shares. Cincinnati Casualty Co owns 50,000 shares or 6.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Suncoast Equity Management has 5.51% invested in the company for 156,335 shares. The Ohio-based Cincinnati Financial Corp has invested 5.37% in the stock. Randolph Co Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 170,621 shares.

