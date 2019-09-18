Danaher (DHR) Analysts See $1.15 EPS; Teradyne Has 0.99 Sentiment

Analysts expect Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report $1.15 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 4.55% from last quarter’s $1.1 EPS. DHR’s profit would be $824.97M giving it 30.94 P/E if the $1.15 EPS is correct. After having $1.19 EPS previously, Danaher Corporation’s analysts see -3.36% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $142.33. About 1.76M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 17/04/2018 – Danaher Corp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Adj EPS 99c; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.07-Adj EPS $1.10; 01/05/2018 – Beckman Coulter Launches the DxH 900 Hematology Analyzer; 16/05/2018 – Danaher at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 07/03/2018 – Danaher: Strong Start to 2018 in Core Revenue, Margin; 04/05/2018 – OC Oerlikon prepares IPO for drives division; 17/05/2018 – Fluke Calibration publishes second annual Calibration and Metrology Compensation Survey Results; 09/03/2018 – PE Hub: Danaher claims victory for Summit’s Integrated DNA in $2 bln deal

Teradyne Inc (TER) investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 151 institutional investors increased or opened new holdings, while 152 sold and decreased their stock positions in Teradyne Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 156.25 million shares, down from 159.50 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Teradyne Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 26 Reduced: 126 Increased: 92 New Position: 59.

Analysts await Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 1.41% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.71 per share. TER’s profit will be $118.96M for 20.71 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Teradyne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.06% EPS growth.

Telemark Asset Management Llc holds 3.02% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. for 550,000 shares. Winslow Asset Management Inc owns 272,737 shares or 2.9% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Vulcan Value Partners Llc has 2.19% invested in the company for 5.14 million shares. The Michigan-based Managed Asset Portfolios Llc has invested 1.94% in the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, a Colorado-based fund reported 445,065 shares.

More notable recent Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER), The Stock That Zoomed 187% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Teradyne, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:TER) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Teradyne (TER) Down 7.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Teradyne, Inc. (TER) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Teradyne Introduces the UltraFLEXplus to Minimize Time to Market for Complex Digital Devices – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.86 billion. The Company’s Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test services and products for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications. It has a 22.37 P/E ratio. This segment offers FLEX test platform systems; Magnum platform that tests memory devices, such as flash memory and dynamic random access memory; J750 test system to address the highest volume semiconductor devices; and ETS platform for use by semiconductor manufacturers, and assembly and test subcontractors in the analog/mixed signal markets.

The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $58. About 1.42M shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (TER) has risen 28.94% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 25/04/2018 – Teradyne and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition of MiR, Leader in Collaborative Autonomous Mobil; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne And Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition Of MiR, Leader In Collaborative Autonomous Mobile Industrial Robots; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 45C TO 52C, EST. 92C; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne: MiR Supplies Collaborative Autonomous Mobile Robots; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q EPS 43c; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Reports Revenue and Earnings Growth in First Quarter 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Teradyne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TER); 25/04/2018 – Teradyne and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition of MiR, Leader in Collaborative Autonomous Mobile; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE – ACQUISITION OF MIR OF ODENSE, DENMARK FOR EUR 121 MLN NET OF CASH ACQUIRED PLUS EUR 101 MLN IF SOME PERFORMANCE TARGETS MET THROUGH 2020; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Mobile Industrial Robots

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Danaher Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:DHR) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Envista Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering – PRNewswire” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Envista Holdings IPO: What You Need To Know – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Envista launches IPO roadshow – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Danaher initiates stock sale to help finance $21B GE Biopharma acquisition – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: September 05, 2019.