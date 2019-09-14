Danaher Corporation (DHR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) and Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII). The two are both Diversified Machinery companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danaher Corporation 135 4.99 N/A 3.41 41.25 Sharing Economy International Inc. N/A 0.69 N/A -11.12 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Danaher Corporation and Sharing Economy International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danaher Corporation 0.00% 8.4% 4.9% Sharing Economy International Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Danaher Corporation and Sharing Economy International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Danaher Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Sharing Economy International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Danaher Corporation has a consensus price target of $148, and a 4.95% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Danaher Corporation and Sharing Economy International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.2% and 1.2% respectively. 0.6% are Danaher Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 9.19% of Sharing Economy International Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Danaher Corporation -1.53% -2.43% 6.8% 28.89% 38% 36.25% Sharing Economy International Inc. -41.44% -41.44% 28.82% -11.16% -92.95% -14.12%

For the past year Danaher Corporation has 36.25% stronger performance while Sharing Economy International Inc. has -14.12% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Danaher Corporation beats Sharing Economy International Inc.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, and surgical and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors. Its Diagnostics segment provides chemistry, immunoassay, microbiology, and automation systems, as well as hematology and flow cytometry products. The company offers analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, software, and services for hospitals, physicians' offices, reference laboratories, and other critical care settings. Its Dental segment provides consumables, equipment, and services to diagnose, treat, and prevent disease and ailments of the teeth, gums, and supporting bone. The companyÂ’s products comprise implant systems, dental prosthetics, and associated treatment planning software; orthodontic bracket systems and lab products; endodontic systems and related consumables; restorative materials and instruments; infection prevention products; digital imaging systems and software; air and electric powered handpieces, and consumables; and treatment units. Its Environmental & Applied Solutions segment offers instrumentation, services, and disinfection systems to analyze, treat, and manage water in residential, commercial, industrial, and natural resource applications. This segment also provides equipment, consumables, software, and services for various printing, marking, coding, traceability, packaging, design, and color management applications on consumer, pharmaceutical, and industrial products. The company was formerly known as Diversified Mortgage Investors, Inc. and changed its name to Danaher Corporation in 1984. Danaher Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Sharing Economy International Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells textile dyeing and finishing machines in the People's Republic of China. It designs, manufactures, and distributes various dyeing and finishing machinery, which are used in dyeing yarns, such as pure cotton, cotton-polyester, terylene, polyester wool, poly-acrylic fiber, nylon, cotton ramie, and wool yarn. The company's products include airflow dyeing machines, after-treatment drying and compacting machines, and garment washing machines. It sells its products directly to various textile producers. The company was formerly known as Cleantech Solutions International, Inc. and changed its name to Sharing Economy International Inc. in January 2018. Sharing Economy International Inc. is based in Wuxi, the People's Republic of China.