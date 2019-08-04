Danaher Corporation (DHR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HEBT)

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) and Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HEBT) compete against each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danaher Corporation 129 4.93 N/A 3.41 41.25 Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 1 1.33 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Danaher Corporation and Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danaher Corporation 0.00% 8.4% 4.9% Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Danaher Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.3 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. are 2 and 1.9 respectively. Danaher Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Danaher Corporation and Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Danaher Corporation 0 1 6 2.86 Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Danaher Corporation’s downside potential is -0.96% at a $137.86 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Danaher Corporation and Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 82.2% and 1.1% respectively. About 0.6% of Danaher Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 55.19% of Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Danaher Corporation -1.53% -2.43% 6.8% 28.89% 38% 36.25% Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. -3.26% 25.47% 113.8% 119.35% 3.77% 144.33%

For the past year Danaher Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.

Summary

Danaher Corporation beats Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, and surgical and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors. Its Diagnostics segment provides chemistry, immunoassay, microbiology, and automation systems, as well as hematology and flow cytometry products. The company offers analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, software, and services for hospitals, physicians' offices, reference laboratories, and other critical care settings. Its Dental segment provides consumables, equipment, and services to diagnose, treat, and prevent disease and ailments of the teeth, gums, and supporting bone. The companyÂ’s products comprise implant systems, dental prosthetics, and associated treatment planning software; orthodontic bracket systems and lab products; endodontic systems and related consumables; restorative materials and instruments; infection prevention products; digital imaging systems and software; air and electric powered handpieces, and consumables; and treatment units. Its Environmental & Applied Solutions segment offers instrumentation, services, and disinfection systems to analyze, treat, and manage water in residential, commercial, industrial, and natural resource applications. This segment also provides equipment, consumables, software, and services for various printing, marking, coding, traceability, packaging, design, and color management applications on consumer, pharmaceutical, and industrial products. The company was formerly known as Diversified Mortgage Investors, Inc. and changed its name to Danaher Corporation in 1984. Danaher Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Hebron Technology Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and installs valves, pipe fittings, and other products primarily for use in pharmaceutical engineering construction in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers diaphragm valves, angle seat valves, sanitary centrifugal and liquid-ring pumps, clean-in-place return pumps, sanitary ball valves, and sanitary pipe fittings. It also provides pipeline design, installation, construction, ongoing maintenance, and after-sales services. The company offers its fluid equipment and installation services for use the pharmaceutical, biological, food and beverage, and other clean industries. Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Wenzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.