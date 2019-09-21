Danaher Corporation (DHR)’s Financial Results Comparing With GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

We are comparing Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) and GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danaher Corporation 136 5.19 N/A 3.41 41.25 GrafTech International Ltd. 12 1.99 N/A 2.81 4.07

Table 1 demonstrates Danaher Corporation and GrafTech International Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. GrafTech International Ltd. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Danaher Corporation. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Danaher Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Danaher Corporation and GrafTech International Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danaher Corporation 0.00% 8.4% 4.9% GrafTech International Ltd. 0.00% -83% 54.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Danaher Corporation are 2.3 and 1.9. Competitively, GrafTech International Ltd. has 3.1 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. GrafTech International Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Danaher Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Danaher Corporation and GrafTech International Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Danaher Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 GrafTech International Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Danaher Corporation is $148, with potential upside of 1.04%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Danaher Corporation and GrafTech International Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.2% and 0%. About 0.6% of Danaher Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Danaher Corporation -1.53% -2.43% 6.8% 28.89% 38% 36.25% GrafTech International Ltd. 0.26% -0.35% 2.78% -12.86% -39.89% 0.09%

For the past year Danaher Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than GrafTech International Ltd.

Summary

Danaher Corporation beats on 10 of the 11 factors GrafTech International Ltd.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, and surgical and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors. Its Diagnostics segment provides chemistry, immunoassay, microbiology, and automation systems, as well as hematology and flow cytometry products. The company offers analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, software, and services for hospitals, physicians' offices, reference laboratories, and other critical care settings. Its Dental segment provides consumables, equipment, and services to diagnose, treat, and prevent disease and ailments of the teeth, gums, and supporting bone. The companyÂ’s products comprise implant systems, dental prosthetics, and associated treatment planning software; orthodontic bracket systems and lab products; endodontic systems and related consumables; restorative materials and instruments; infection prevention products; digital imaging systems and software; air and electric powered handpieces, and consumables; and treatment units. Its Environmental & Applied Solutions segment offers instrumentation, services, and disinfection systems to analyze, treat, and manage water in residential, commercial, industrial, and natural resource applications. This segment also provides equipment, consumables, software, and services for various printing, marking, coding, traceability, packaging, design, and color management applications on consumer, pharmaceutical, and industrial products. The company was formerly known as Diversified Mortgage Investors, Inc. and changed its name to Danaher Corporation in 1984. Danaher Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells synthetic and natural graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which are components of the conductive power systems used to produce steel and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes. The company sells its products primarily through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Independence, Ohio. GrafTech International Ltd. is a subsidiary of BCP IV GrafTech Holdings LP.