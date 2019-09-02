Danaher Corporation (DHR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX)

As Diversified Machinery companies, Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) and Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danaher Corporation 134 4.96 N/A 3.41 41.25 Colfax Corporation 27 0.73 N/A 0.71 38.82

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Danaher Corporation and Colfax Corporation. Colfax Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Danaher Corporation. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Danaher Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Colfax Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danaher Corporation 0.00% 8.4% 4.9% Colfax Corporation 0.00% 1.9% 0.8%

Volatility and Risk

Danaher Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.95 beta. From a competition point of view, Colfax Corporation has a 1.6 beta which is 60.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Danaher Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.3 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Colfax Corporation are 1.5 and 1.1 respectively. Danaher Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Colfax Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Danaher Corporation and Colfax Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Danaher Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Colfax Corporation 1 1 4 2.67

Danaher Corporation has a consensus price target of $144, and a 1.34% upside potential. Colfax Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $33.5 average price target and a 23.16% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Colfax Corporation seems more appealing than Danaher Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.2% of Danaher Corporation shares and 19.87% of Colfax Corporation shares. About 0.6% of Danaher Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Colfax Corporation has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Danaher Corporation -1.53% -2.43% 6.8% 28.89% 38% 36.25% Colfax Corporation -5.01% 0.25% -7.67% 10.68% -11.54% 32.44%

For the past year Danaher Corporation was more bullish than Colfax Corporation.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Danaher Corporation beats Colfax Corporation.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, and surgical and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors. Its Diagnostics segment provides chemistry, immunoassay, microbiology, and automation systems, as well as hematology and flow cytometry products. The company offers analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, software, and services for hospitals, physicians' offices, reference laboratories, and other critical care settings. Its Dental segment provides consumables, equipment, and services to diagnose, treat, and prevent disease and ailments of the teeth, gums, and supporting bone. The companyÂ’s products comprise implant systems, dental prosthetics, and associated treatment planning software; orthodontic bracket systems and lab products; endodontic systems and related consumables; restorative materials and instruments; infection prevention products; digital imaging systems and software; air and electric powered handpieces, and consumables; and treatment units. Its Environmental & Applied Solutions segment offers instrumentation, services, and disinfection systems to analyze, treat, and manage water in residential, commercial, industrial, and natural resource applications. This segment also provides equipment, consumables, software, and services for various printing, marking, coding, traceability, packaging, design, and color management applications on consumer, pharmaceutical, and industrial products. The company was formerly known as Diversified Mortgage Investors, Inc. and changed its name to Danaher Corporation in 1984. Danaher Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Colfax Corporation, an industrial manufacturing and engineering company, provides gas and fluid handling, and fabrication technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Gas and Fluid Handling, and Fabrication Technology. The Gas and Fluid Handling segment designs, manufactures, supplies, installs, and maintains heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, gas compressors, pumps, fluid handling systems, controls, and specialty valves. It markets air and gas handling products under Howden brand name; and fluid-handling products under Allweiler and Imo brand names. This segment sells its products and services directly, as well as through independent representatives and distributors to customers in the power generation, oil and gas, petrochemical, mining, marine, general industrial, and other end markets. It also provides repair and retrofit services for valves and products manufactured by other valve suppliers; and lubrication system equipment and services, including LubriMist oil mist generators, Mistlock bearing lubrication cartridges, and ThermoJet oil purifiers, as well as various services, such as high velocity oil flushing, leakage oil reclamation, and condition monitoring services. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting and joining steels, aluminum, and other metals and metal alloys. This segment provides welding consumables comprising electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes under the ESAB brand name; and cutting equipment and consumables, and gas control and specialty welding products under the Victor brand name. It sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales to the oil and gas, power generation, wind power, shipbuilding, pipelines, mobile/off-highway equipment, and mining markets. Colfax Corporation was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Annapolis Junction, Maryland.