Danaher Corporation (DHR) and Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) Contrasting side by side

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) and Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Diversified Machinery. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danaher Corporation 134 5.08 N/A 3.41 41.25 Tennant Company 64 1.09 N/A 1.93 39.35

Table 1 demonstrates Danaher Corporation and Tennant Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Tennant Company is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Danaher Corporation. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Danaher Corporation is presently more expensive than Tennant Company, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) and Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danaher Corporation 0.00% 8.4% 4.9% Tennant Company 0.00% 11.5% 3.6%

Volatility & Risk

Danaher Corporation’s current beta is 0.95 and it happens to be 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Tennant Company’s 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.17 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Danaher Corporation is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 2.3. Meanwhile, Tennant Company has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Danaher Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Tennant Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Danaher Corporation and Tennant Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Danaher Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Tennant Company 0 0 0 0.00

Danaher Corporation has a 2.54% upside potential and a consensus price target of $148.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Danaher Corporation and Tennant Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.2% and 92.1%. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Danaher Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.7% of Tennant Company shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Danaher Corporation -1.53% -2.43% 6.8% 28.89% 38% 36.25% Tennant Company 14.14% 25.51% 18.31% 30.89% -4.74% 46.06%

For the past year Danaher Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Tennant Company.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Danaher Corporation beats Tennant Company.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, and surgical and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors. Its Diagnostics segment provides chemistry, immunoassay, microbiology, and automation systems, as well as hematology and flow cytometry products. The company offers analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, software, and services for hospitals, physicians' offices, reference laboratories, and other critical care settings. Its Dental segment provides consumables, equipment, and services to diagnose, treat, and prevent disease and ailments of the teeth, gums, and supporting bone. The companyÂ’s products comprise implant systems, dental prosthetics, and associated treatment planning software; orthodontic bracket systems and lab products; endodontic systems and related consumables; restorative materials and instruments; infection prevention products; digital imaging systems and software; air and electric powered handpieces, and consumables; and treatment units. Its Environmental & Applied Solutions segment offers instrumentation, services, and disinfection systems to analyze, treat, and manage water in residential, commercial, industrial, and natural resource applications. This segment also provides equipment, consumables, software, and services for various printing, marking, coding, traceability, packaging, design, and color management applications on consumer, pharmaceutical, and industrial products. The company was formerly known as Diversified Mortgage Investors, Inc. and changed its name to Danaher Corporation in 1984. Danaher Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets cleaning solutions. It offers floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent -free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, and specialty surface coatings. The company also provides equipment maintenance and repair services; and business solutions, such as financing, rental, and leasing programs, as well as machine-to-machine asset management solutions. Its products are used in retail establishments and distribution centers; factories and warehouses; and public venues, such as arenas and stadiums, office buildings, schools and universities, hospitals and clinics, parking lots and streets, and other environments. The company markets its products to contract cleaners, businesses, and various governmental entities through direct sales and service organization, as well as through a network of authorized distributors under the Tennant, Nobles, Green Machines, Alfa Uma Empresa Tennant, IRIS, and Orbio brands worldwide. Tennant Company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.