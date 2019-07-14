Danaher Corporation (DHR) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Diversified Machinery company, Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.9% of Danaher Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.98% of all Diversified Machinery’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Danaher Corporation has 0.1% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 7.18% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Danaher Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danaher Corporation 0.00% 8.50% 4.90% Industry Average 4.81% 21.84% 9.45%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Danaher Corporation and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Danaher Corporation N/A 125 38.70 Industry Average 260.77M 5.42B 44.54

Danaher Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Danaher Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Danaher Corporation 0 1 6 2.86 Industry Average 1.67 1.81 2.31 2.55

Danaher Corporation presently has an average price target of $137.86, suggesting a potential downside of -1.55%. As a group, Diversified Machinery companies have a potential upside of 67.01%. Based on the results given earlier, Danaher Corporation is looking more favorable than its peers, equities research analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Danaher Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Danaher Corporation -0.51% 0.42% 17.83% 25.54% 27.64% 27.08% Industry Average 5.58% 7.47% 14.09% 21.78% 33.34% 28.20%

For the past year Danaher Corporation was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Danaher Corporation are 2.2 and 1.7. Competitively, Danaher Corporation’s peers have 2.19 and 1.47 for Current and Quick Ratio. Danaher Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Danaher Corporation’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.01 shows that Danaher Corporation is 1.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Danaher Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 1.36 which is 36.16% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Danaher Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Danaher Corporation’s peers beat on 5 of the 6 factors Danaher Corporation.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, and surgical and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors. Its Diagnostics segment provides chemistry, immunoassay, microbiology, and automation systems, as well as hematology and flow cytometry products. The company offers analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, software, and services for hospitals, physicians' offices, reference laboratories, and other critical care settings. Its Dental segment provides consumables, equipment, and services to diagnose, treat, and prevent disease and ailments of the teeth, gums, and supporting bone. The companyÂ’s products comprise implant systems, dental prosthetics, and associated treatment planning software; orthodontic bracket systems and lab products; endodontic systems and related consumables; restorative materials and instruments; infection prevention products; digital imaging systems and software; air and electric powered handpieces, and consumables; and treatment units. Its Environmental & Applied Solutions segment offers instrumentation, services, and disinfection systems to analyze, treat, and manage water in residential, commercial, industrial, and natural resource applications. This segment also provides equipment, consumables, software, and services for various printing, marking, coding, traceability, packaging, design, and color management applications on consumer, pharmaceutical, and industrial products. The company was formerly known as Diversified Mortgage Investors, Inc. and changed its name to Danaher Corporation in 1984. Danaher Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.