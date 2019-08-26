Danaher Corporation (DHR) and Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Contrasting side by side

As Diversified Machinery businesses, Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) and Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danaher Corporation 133 4.80 N/A 3.41 41.25 Ideal Power Inc. 4 -8.93 N/A -0.28 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Danaher Corporation and Ideal Power Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danaher Corporation 0.00% 8.4% 4.9% Ideal Power Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Danaher Corporation has a 0.95 beta, while its volatility is 5.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Ideal Power Inc. on the other hand, has 1.46 beta which makes it 46.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Danaher Corporation and Ideal Power Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Danaher Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Ideal Power Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 4.87% for Danaher Corporation with average price target of $142.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.2% of Danaher Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 19% of Ideal Power Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.6% of Danaher Corporation shares. Competitively, Ideal Power Inc. has 12.95% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Danaher Corporation -1.53% -2.43% 6.8% 28.89% 38% 36.25% Ideal Power Inc. 0.65% 11.49% -19.62% -3% -60.64% 38.34%

For the past year Danaher Corporation has weaker performance than Ideal Power Inc.

Summary

Danaher Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Ideal Power Inc.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, and surgical and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors. Its Diagnostics segment provides chemistry, immunoassay, microbiology, and automation systems, as well as hematology and flow cytometry products. The company offers analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, software, and services for hospitals, physicians' offices, reference laboratories, and other critical care settings. Its Dental segment provides consumables, equipment, and services to diagnose, treat, and prevent disease and ailments of the teeth, gums, and supporting bone. The companyÂ’s products comprise implant systems, dental prosthetics, and associated treatment planning software; orthodontic bracket systems and lab products; endodontic systems and related consumables; restorative materials and instruments; infection prevention products; digital imaging systems and software; air and electric powered handpieces, and consumables; and treatment units. Its Environmental & Applied Solutions segment offers instrumentation, services, and disinfection systems to analyze, treat, and manage water in residential, commercial, industrial, and natural resource applications. This segment also provides equipment, consumables, software, and services for various printing, marking, coding, traceability, packaging, design, and color management applications on consumer, pharmaceutical, and industrial products. The company was formerly known as Diversified Mortgage Investors, Inc. and changed its name to Danaher Corporation in 1984. Danaher Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Ideal Power Inc. develops power conversion solutions with a focus on commercial and industrial grid storage, combined solar and storage, and microgrid applications. The company offers 30kW battery converters for the commercial and industrial grid-tied distributed energy storage market; 30kW grid-resilient alternating current (AC) – direct current (DC) power conversion system (PCS) with two-ports, as well as 30kW grid-resilient AC-DC-DC multi-port model; and 125kW grid-resilient AC-DC PCS. It also focuses on licensing its proprietary power conversion Power Packet Switching Architecture to original equipment manufacturers. The company sells its products primarily to systems integrators directly, as well as through distribution channel partners in the United States. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc. and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc. in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.