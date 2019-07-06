Danaher Corporation (DHR) and 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) Comparing side by side

Both Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) and 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danaher Corporation 123 5.11 N/A 3.39 38.70 3M Company 192 3.06 N/A 9.37 18.58

Demonstrates Danaher Corporation and 3M Company earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. 3M Company seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Danaher Corporation. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Danaher Corporation is presently more expensive than 3M Company, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Danaher Corporation and 3M Company’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danaher Corporation 0.00% 8.5% 4.9% 3M Company 0.00% 56.2% 15.1%

Risk & Volatility

Danaher Corporation has a 1.01 beta, while its volatility is 1.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, 3M Company has a 1 beta which is 0.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

2.2 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Danaher Corporation. Its rival 3M Company’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 1.4 respectively. Danaher Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than 3M Company.

Analyst Ratings

Danaher Corporation and 3M Company Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Danaher Corporation 0 1 6 2.86 3M Company 1 3 0 2.75

Danaher Corporation has a -4.56% downside potential and a consensus target price of $137.86. Competitively 3M Company has a consensus target price of $182, with potential upside of 5.81%. The data provided earlier shows that 3M Company appears more favorable than Danaher Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Danaher Corporation and 3M Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.9% and 69.2%. Danaher Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of 3M Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Danaher Corporation -0.51% 0.42% 17.83% 25.54% 27.64% 27.08% 3M Company -2.5% -19.33% -16.98% -13.42% -15.38% -8.62%

For the past year Danaher Corporation had bullish trend while 3M Company had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors 3M Company beats Danaher Corporation.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, and surgical and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors. Its Diagnostics segment provides chemistry, immunoassay, microbiology, and automation systems, as well as hematology and flow cytometry products. The company offers analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, software, and services for hospitals, physicians' offices, reference laboratories, and other critical care settings. Its Dental segment provides consumables, equipment, and services to diagnose, treat, and prevent disease and ailments of the teeth, gums, and supporting bone. The companyÂ’s products comprise implant systems, dental prosthetics, and associated treatment planning software; orthodontic bracket systems and lab products; endodontic systems and related consumables; restorative materials and instruments; infection prevention products; digital imaging systems and software; air and electric powered handpieces, and consumables; and treatment units. Its Environmental & Applied Solutions segment offers instrumentation, services, and disinfection systems to analyze, treat, and manage water in residential, commercial, industrial, and natural resource applications. This segment also provides equipment, consumables, software, and services for various printing, marking, coding, traceability, packaging, design, and color management applications on consumer, pharmaceutical, and industrial products. The company was formerly known as Diversified Mortgage Investors, Inc. and changed its name to Danaher Corporation in 1984. Danaher Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The companyÂ’s Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; advanced ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; separation and purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products. Its Safety and Graphics Business segment provides personal protection products, traffic safety and security products, commercial graphics systems, commercial cleaning and protection products, floor matting, roofing granules for asphalt shingles, and fall protection products. The companyÂ’s Health Care segment offers medical and surgical supplies, skin health and infection prevention products, inhalation and transdermal drug delivery systems, dental and orthodontic products, health information systems, and food safety products. Its Electronics and Energy segment provides optical films; packaging and interconnection devices; insulating and splicing solutions; touch screens and touch monitors; renewable energy component solutions; and infrastructure protection products. The companyÂ’s Consumer segment offers sponges, scouring pads, high-performance cloths, repositionable notes, indexing systems, home improvement and care products, protective materials, and consumer and office tapes and adhesives. The company serves automotive, electronics and energy, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, construction, medical clinics and hospitals, pharmaceuticals, dental and orthodontic practitioners, health information systems, food manufacturing and testing, consumer and office retail, office business to business, home improvement, drug and pharmacy retail, and other markets directly, as well as through wholesalers, retailers, jobbers, distributors, and dealers. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.