Dana Investment Advisors Upped Stake in Cvs Health (CVS); As Calithera Biosciences (CALA) Valuation Declined, Renaissance Technologies Raised Its Holding

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 57.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc bought 183,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 500,399 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.99 million, up from 317,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.28B market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $60.19. About 2.82 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences Inc (CALA) by 89.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc bought 230,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.50% . The hedge fund held 490,198 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30 million, up from 259,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Calithera Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.10M market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $4. About 39,634 shares traded. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) has risen 3.41% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.41% the S&P500. Some Historical CALA News: 10/05/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Initiated Randomized Phase 2 CANTATA Trial; 08/03/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Sees Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments Will Sufficient to Meet Operating Plan Through 2020; 18/04/2018 – CALITHERA’S CB-839 WITH CABOZANTINIB GRANTED FAST TRACK STATUS; 13/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences to Present New Preclinical Data for CB-839 at AACR Annual Meeting 2018; 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Announces FDA Fast Track Designation Granted to CB-839 in Combination with Cabozantinib for Treatment of; 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences: FDA Fast Track Designation Granted to CB-839 in Combination With Cabozantini; 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Announces FDA Fast Track Designation Granted to CB-839 in Combination with Cabozantinib for Treatment of Patients with Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 03/05/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Presenting at Conference Jun 2; 27/03/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 Calithera Biosciences 4Q Loss/Shr 31c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold CALA shares while 13 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 21.70 million shares or 2.80% more from 21.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA). Int Grp reported 21,071 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Grp Llp reported 37,743 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0% in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA). Manufacturers Life Insur Com The invested 0% in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA). California Public Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 14,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA). Barclays Public Limited holds 19,048 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 6,930 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. State Street reported 0% in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) for 10,429 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) for 38,045 shares. Adage Capital Prns Gru Limited Liability Corporation owns 700,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Lp invested in 1.42M shares. Hikari Power owns 0.04% invested in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) for 50,000 shares.

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99B and $110.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA) by 8,565 shares to 393,200 shares, valued at $30.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tri Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 95,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 758,336 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First Quadrant LP Ca has 0.01% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Security Natl invested in 0.58% or 33,563 shares. Moreover, Sandy Spring Bancshares has 0.49% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 22,341 are owned by Northwest Inv Counselors Ltd Co. Burney holds 0.49% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 146,172 shares. Invest Of Virginia Limited Liability Co stated it has 113,405 shares. Focused Wealth Management Inc has invested 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Karpas Strategies Lc has invested 0.37% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Highlander Cap Ltd Com owns 30,630 shares or 1.02% of their US portfolio. Moreno Evelyn V owns 109,882 shares. Dynamic Cap Mgmt Limited has invested 1.44% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Maryland-based Chevy Chase Tru Holding has invested 0.31% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Budros Ruhlin Roe Inc has invested 0.33% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Bkd Wealth Advsr Lc reported 13,352 shares stake. Eagle Ridge Investment stated it has 0.96% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trinet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 9,300 shares to 33,045 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 15,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,855 shares, and cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).