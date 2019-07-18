Dana Investment Advisors Upped Its Position in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by $401,280; Lionstone Capital Management Boosted Holding in Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) by $2.33 Million as Share Value Declined

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc bought 2,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,206 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.63 million, up from 60,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $135.43. About 352,899 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 06/03/2018 – Pioneer CEO Sees Crude Production Outgrowing Past Cycles (Video); 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Expects Sale to Close During Second Quarter; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER ASSET SALES WON’T AFFECT LONG-TERM OUTPUT TARGETS: CEO; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $243 FROM $215; 09/05/2018 – Dir Cates Gifts 250 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: STEEL TARIFFS MAY RAISE COSTS BY 5-10 PERCENT; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS STILL PLANS TO SPEND WITHIN 2018 CASH FLOW, ESTIMATED AT ROUGHLY $3.2 BILLION; 14/05/2018 – VP Hall Jr Gifts 900 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS SEEING SOME PERMIAN OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION

Lionstone Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 230,224 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36M, up from 182,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $53.24. About 91,221 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 14.19% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Adds Five More Parks to US Portfolio; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Buy Lease Rights to Operate Five Parks Owned by EPR Properties; 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH SIX FLAGS TO OPEN FIRST SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA; 15/03/2018 LAUNCH: SIX FLAGS $544.8M TLB FOR REPRICE; CALL 2:30PM ET TODAY; 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS THE SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2022; 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – ENTERED PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER PARKS’ AFFILIATES TO BUY LEASE RIGHTS TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS OWNED BY EPR PROPERTIES; 29/05/2018 – Six Flags Announces 11th Park Coming to China; 24/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Six Flags after earnings

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caprock Group Incorporated owns 0.08% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 2,750 shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca holds 0.15% or 1.37M shares in its portfolio. Bluemountain Management Llc reported 10,952 shares stake. Artisan Prns Limited Partnership invested in 1.74M shares. Earnest Prtn Lc invested in 0% or 98 shares. Ima Wealth holds 0.87% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 14,646 shares. Eulav Asset Management has 37,000 shares. Moreover, Wolverine Asset Lc has 0.03% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 15,000 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 47,301 shares. Bessemer Secs Ltd Llc holds 0.15% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 2,985 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 3.06 million shares. Blackrock accumulated 10.48 million shares. D E Shaw & Inc owns 456,526 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. 16 are held by Farmers Natl Bank. Beese Fulmer owns 0.21% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 6,840 shares.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 12,771 shares to 7,776 shares, valued at $661,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 16,343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,722 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.