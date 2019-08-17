Dana Investment Advisors Upped Its Marathon Pete (MPC) Holding by $8.85 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Cimarex Energy Company (XEC) Market Valuation Declined, Beddow Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $556,140

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 86.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc bought 150,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 323,605 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.37M, up from 173,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $46.22. About 4.87M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 17/04/2018 – Praxair Begins Supplying Hydrogen to Marathon Petroleum’s Louisiana Refinery; 15/03/2018 – NIGERIA MPC MEETING TO BE DELAYED BY WEEK TO 10 DAYS: GOVERNOR; 18/04/2018 – POLISH MPC MAY FOCUS ON SUPPORTING GDP GROWTH SINCE CPI IS NOT AN ISSUE – MPC MEMBER KROPIWNICKI; 25/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. announces dividend; 23/05/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES GILBERT, AZ WATER RESOURCE MPC UTILITY SYSTEM; 22/03/2018 – Bank of England MPC Comments After March Rate Decision (Text); 30/04/2018 – MPC, ANDV DEAL DEEPENS MARATHON PRESENCE IN PERMIAN, BAKKEN; 16/04/2018 – Speedway to acquire 78 Express Mart locations in New York; 30/04/2018 – MPC SEES WESTERN RETAIL SYNERGIES CAPTURED QUICKLY; 22/05/2018 – ANGOLA CENTRAL BANK MPC MEETING MOVED TO MAY 24 FROM MAY 28

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Company (XEC) by 8.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 8,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The hedge fund held 86,838 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.07M, down from 94,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.62% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $41.05. About 2.52M shares traded or 45.40% up from the average. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 21/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $132; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cimarex Energy Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEC); 16/04/2018 Cimarex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.82, EST. $1.75; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 M; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – QTRLY DAILY PRODUCTION AVERAGED 206.1 MBOE VS 177.2 MBOE; 11/05/2018 – Cimarex Energy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), The Stock That Dropped 33% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why Low-Risk Refiners May Be the Best Way to Play Energy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 30,924 shares to 760,471 shares, valued at $41.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 15,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,855 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stoneridge Invest Limited Liability Corp holds 1.24% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 70,445 shares. Cypress accumulated 24,594 shares. Castleark Lc has 137,903 shares. Park Natl Oh invested in 0.02% or 6,361 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc owns 5.15 million shares. River Road Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 1.44% stake. Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Spirit Of America Mgmt New York has invested 1.65% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 5.82 million were reported by Fmr Ltd Liability. Da Davidson & holds 0.02% or 22,435 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Carmignac Gestion reported 0.13% stake. Old Point Trust Finance Svcs N A reported 0.22% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Adv holds 0% or 35,208 shares. Dubuque State Bank Trust has invested 0.37% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold XEC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 56,045 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc holds 521,935 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Lc owns 4,278 shares. Moreover, Hudock Cap Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 32 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 33 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Lmr Partners Llp has 0.02% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). 351,572 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase Com. National Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 64,476 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) or 8,605 shares. Ameriprise reported 1.63M shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 1.17 million shares. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 374,041 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Cordasco Network has invested 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 0.02% or 128,553 shares.

More notable recent Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cimarex Energy: Aiming For Disciplined Production Growth – Seeking Alpha” on February 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “What To Expect From Cimarex This Year And Beyond – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cimarex Is Transitioning To Large Scale Development As Planned – Seeking Alpha” on January 15, 2019. More interesting news about Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “U.S. oil prices tumble into bear market with 3.4% shellacking – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Allstate, Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, Blue Apron, Costco, Home Depot, Microsoft, Take-Two, Target, Walmart and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 11, 2019.