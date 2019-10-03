Dana Investment Advisors Upped Its Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stake; Blackbaud (BLKB) Sentiment Is 1.51

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) stake by 29.87% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dana Investment Advisors Inc acquired 9,545 shares as Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Dana Investment Advisors Inc holds 41,501 shares with $10.46 million value, up from 31,956 last quarter. Becton Dickinson & Co now has $67.68 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $250.69. About 380,298 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Bill Tozzi Interim President of Interventional Segment; 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY

Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.28, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 104 investment professionals opened new and increased equity positions, while 69 sold and reduced their positions in Blackbaud Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 50.05 million shares, up from 49.62 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Blackbaud Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 50 Increased: 77 New Position: 27.

Among 3 analysts covering Becton (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton has $290 highest and $25000 lowest target. $274’s average target is 9.30% above currents $250.69 stock price. Becton had 8 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, September 6 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Korea Investment accumulated 21,300 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt stated it has 1.25% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Williams Jones & Llc reported 7,706 shares stake. Putnam Invests Limited Liability holds 0.98% or 1.74 million shares in its portfolio. Burney invested in 10,724 shares. Intll Inc, a New York-based fund reported 86,952 shares. Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.04% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Fruth Invest Mngmt reported 1,140 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Viking Fund Mgmt Lc holds 3,000 shares. Benedict Financial Advisors holds 1.99% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 18,912 shares. Icon Advisers reported 5,961 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt accumulated 7 shares. Brown Advisory Ltd Liability Company holds 0.15% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 2,199 shares. 26,717 are held by Hemenway Trust Comm Limited Liability Corp. Ohio-based Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company Oh has invested 0.21% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Blackbaud, Inc. provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, firms, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other charitable giving entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company has market cap of $4.35 billion. It operates in three divisions: General Markets Business Unit, Enterprise Customer Business Unit, and International Business Unit. It has a 160.98 P/E ratio. The firm offers Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM , which are fundraising and relationship management solutions; Luminate CRM for campaign management, constituent relations, business intelligence, and analytics; eTapestry, a cloud fundraising and donor management solution; and everydayhero, a cloud crowdfundraising solution.

Brown Capital Management Llc holds 3.5% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. for 4.41 million shares. Domini Impact Investments Llc owns 2,732 shares or 3.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc has 2.88% invested in the company for 81,751 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc has invested 2.16% in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners Llc, a Us-based fund reported 2.69 million shares.

Analysts await Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, down 36.59% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.41 per share. BLKB’s profit will be $12.79 million for 85.13 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Blackbaud, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.59% negative EPS growth.