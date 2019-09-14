Dana Investment Advisors Upped Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $19.45 Million; Arlington Value Capital Increases Holding in Alliance Data Systems (ADS)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 268.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc bought 139,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 192,135 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.83 million, up from 52,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 1.66M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – DISNEY SAID PREPARED TO OFFER SIGNIFICANT CASH IF NEEDED: CNBC; 11/05/2018 – ‘Star Wars’ spaceship lands at Disney’s ‘Solo’ premiere in Hollywood; 25/04/2018 – Activist Investor TCI Has Built Roughly $3 Billion Stake in 21st Century Fox; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-ESPN’s new boss likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive- Recode; 29/05/2018 – Disney Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Executive Compensation Advisory Gets 52% of Votes Against; 13/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘Iron Fist’ Actor Ramon Rodriguez Joins Angelina Jolie in Disney’s ‘The One and Only Ivan’; 02/05/2018 – Disney is chomping into the food industry with a digital channel called ‘Disney Eats.’; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Media Networks Rev $6.14B; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was a 17% Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29 Per Share Offer – Filing

Arlington Value Capital Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 23.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc bought 266,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 1.40M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $195.95 million, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $133.73. About 511,767 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NEITHER EPSILON NOR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES HAS ANY “MATERIAL RELATIONSHIP” WITH ANY SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For March 2018; 19/03/2018 – Acxiom divest draws sponsor attention –; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – REITERATING 2018 GUIDANCE; 04/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N : COMPASS POINT CUTS PRICET TARGET TO $215 FROM $240; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Corp expected to post earnings of $4.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 13/03/2018 – Alliance Data Ranks Among BenchmarkPortal’s Top Contact Centers And Receives The “Center of Excellence” Certification For An In; 14/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Issues Statement on Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down of Data Provider Relationships; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney’s Iger leaves Apple board – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Companies Paying the Price for Raising Prices in 2019 – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48B and $2.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 5,480 shares to 18,320 shares, valued at $3.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Merchants Corp (NASDAQ:FRME) by 46,204 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,139 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regent Investment Management Ltd holds 0.69% or 15,083 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd holds 0.13% or 518,518 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability invested in 27,025 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Baltimore stated it has 2.35% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Grisanti Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 78,667 shares. Gruss And Incorporated owns 6,500 shares. Private Group Inc Inc reported 1,710 shares. Capwealth Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 1.26% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 63,349 shares. New England Invest & Retirement Gru owns 5,962 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Northstar Group has invested 1.61% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Investment House Llc holds 17,299 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Culbertson A N holds 1.05% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 27,173 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank owns 475,841 shares. Timessquare Cap Ltd invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 0.49% or 18,525 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “JPMorgan mulling sale of $1 billion AARP credit card portfolio – New York Business Journal” on August 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “26 Stocks Moving in Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – S&P Surges as Trade Tensions and Recession Fears Fade – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon unveils new Media Platform features at IBC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These Fundamentals Make Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Arlington Value Capital Llc, which manages about $404.14M and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc by 71,275 shares to 3.08M shares, valued at $165.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spirit Airlines Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 9,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 487,748 shares, and cut its stake in Interactive Brokers Gro (NASDAQ:IBKR).