Dana Investment Advisors Trimmed Its American Tower New (AMT) Stake; Addus Homecare (ADUS) Sentiment Is 1.16

Addus Homecare Corp (ADUS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. It’s down -1.14, from 2.3 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 79 institutional investors opened new or increased positions, while 68 cut down and sold their positions in Addus Homecare Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 12.87 million shares, down from 13.48 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Addus Homecare Corp in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 50 Increased: 53 New Position: 26.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased American Tower Corp New (AMT) stake by 9.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dana Investment Advisors Inc sold 16,343 shares as American Tower Corp New (AMT)’s stock rose 9.70%. The Dana Investment Advisors Inc holds 164,722 shares with $32.46 million value, down from 181,065 last quarter. American Tower Corp New now has $101.84B valuation. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $230.04. About 868,341 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

More notable recent Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Addus HomeCare Corporation’s (NASDAQ:ADUS) P/E Ratio Tell You? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why We Think Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nektar downgraded on concerns with durability of treatment effect for NKTR-214 – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Addus HomeCare EPS beats by $0.03, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $32.60 million activity.

The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $87.8. About 107,304 shares traded or 4.54% up from the average. Addus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS) has risen 23.41% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 14/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare To Participate In 2018 UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE $109.4 MLN VS $101.6 MLN; 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q EPS 28c; 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE 4.6%; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE BUYS ASSETS OF ARCADIA HOME CARE & STAFFING; 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q EPS 42c; 23/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 30; 30/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 23/04/2018 – DJ Addus HomeCare Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADUS)

Eos Management L.P. holds 44.56% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation for 2.17 million shares. Rudman Errol M owns 57,548 shares or 2.47% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pier Capital Llc has 1.4% invested in the company for 141,768 shares. The Connecticut-based Thb Asset Management has invested 1.18% in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc., a Minnesota-based fund reported 202,752 shares.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to older adults and younger disabled persons in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.16 billion. The companyÂ’s personal care services offer adult day care and assistance with activities of daily living. It has a 62.31 P/E ratio. The Company’s services include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, skincare, assistance with feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services, as well as other activities of daily living.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Mgmt invested in 0.32% or 56,313 shares. The California-based First Republic Inv has invested 0.39% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Dorsey And Whitney Tru Communications Limited Liability Co holds 7,662 shares. Joel Isaacson And Limited Liability accumulated 5,509 shares. The Ohio-based Cincinnati Fincl has invested 1.54% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd reported 7,130 shares. 2,514 are held by Headinvest Limited Liability. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability has invested 0.75% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Jupiter Asset Limited holds 123,983 shares. Sequoia Fincl Advsr Ltd accumulated 1,379 shares. Wg Shaheen & Associate Dba Whitney & holds 1.17% or 26,477 shares. Factory Mutual reported 0.77% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 22,610 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Co has 2.17 million shares. Wallington Asset Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 85,938 shares.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) stake by 2,824 shares to 68,285 valued at $14.31M in 2019Q1. It also upped Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 195,377 shares and now owns 296,281 shares. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND) was raised too.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Makes American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tower stocks rise as KeyBanc raises targets – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Silver Ring Value Partners – American Tower – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “American Tower Corp (AMT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Internet of Things Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 22, 2019.