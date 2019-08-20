Dana Investment Advisors Stake In Cvs Health (CVS) Was Increased; Facebook (FB) Shares Rose While Firsthand Capital Management Has Boosted by $4.98 Million Its Stake

Firsthand Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.50 million, up from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $525.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $184.35. About 8.74 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 15/05/2018 – MPs round on Facebook in leak investigation; 14/05/2018 – In India, Facebook’s WhatsApp Plays Central Role in Elections; 19/03/2018 – Facebook under pressure as EU, U.S. urge probes of data practices; 08/04/2018 – The Shift: Facebook’s Other Critics: Its Viral Stars; 25/04/2018 – MACRON SAYS FRANCE WILL NOT LEAVE THE JCPOA; 08/03/2018 – FB LAUNCHING COMMUNITY FINDER TO CONNECT ENTREPRENEURIAL WOMEN; 10/04/2018 – ‘This is an arms race’: Zuckerberg has ‘confidence’ Facebook will handle 2018 election meddling; 09/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Exclusive–Fred Campbell on Facebook, Google Censorship: `Conservatism Itself Is at Stake’; 09/03/2018 – Facebook will stream live Major League Baseball games for the first time; 25/04/2018 – MACRON SAYS OBJECTIVE IS CLEAR: IRAN SHALL NEVER POSSESS ANY NUCLEAR WEAPONS

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 57.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc bought 183,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 500,399 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.99M, up from 317,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $61.52. About 7.27M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 11,836 shares to 194,377 shares, valued at $36.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10,969 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,629 shares, and cut its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought 3,410 shares worth $198,769. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II. The insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600.

Firsthand Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.46 million and $268.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roku Inc. by 95,000 shares to 260,000 shares, valued at $16.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

