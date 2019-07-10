Dana Investment Advisors Raised Stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN); Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding Has Increased by Investment House Llc

Investment House Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 476.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc bought 43,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,934 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.36 million, up from 9,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $366.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $113.02. About 8.34 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan announced its biggest repurchase program since the financial crisis, while Citigroup unleashed its largest ever buyback program and doubled its dividend; 22/05/2018 – Ultra Petroleum at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 20; 16/05/2018 – NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 18/05/2018 – AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC AMRX.N : JP MORGAN STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $18 TARGET PRICE; 23/03/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS UK AVERAGE BONUS GAP IS 67%; 21/03/2018 – PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG PGHN.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 850 FROM SFR 800; 18/05/2018 – STROEER SAXG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 86 EUROS FROM 77 EUROS; 14/05/2018 – Hovnanian Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Cable ONE to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO – ENTERED DEBT COMMITMENT LETTER, UNDER WHICH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A. & BARCLAYS BANK HAVE COMMITTED TO PROVIDE $4.9 BLN OF DEBT FINANCING

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 6753.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc bought 150,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 152,283 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.81M, up from 2,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $191.72. About 1.26 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – COMPANY DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.33 PER SHARE; 16/05/2018 – Duck Creek Technologies’ Formation ‘18 Sees Record Attendance, Unveils P&C Innovation Lab, Sets New Bar for Operational Efficiency in the Industry; 08/05/2018 – Genprex Selects Accenture To Support Acceleration Of Oncoprex Clinical Development Program; 02/05/2018 – Accenture’s Roxanne Taylor Appointed to AESC Global Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – POLITICO Establishes Global Al Forum for Business Leaders and Policymakers with Accenture as Founding Partner; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q Rev $10.07B; 30/05/2018 – Sanofi Chooses Accenture Interactive to Create UWell’s Healthcare Platform to Better Serve Consumers; 15/03/2018 – Potential Benefits of Artificial Intelligence Outweigh Citizen Concerns About Responsible Use by Government, Accenture Survey Shows; 23/05/2018 – Accenture to Acquire Shanghai-Based HO Communication; 07/03/2018 – Accenture Opens Innovation Hub in Zurich to Help Clients with Their Digital Transformation Agendas

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 7,365 shares to 282,290 shares, valued at $30.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 16,343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,722 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investment House Llc, which manages about $581.61M and $925.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 13,926 shares to 22,067 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 3,082 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,225 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $2.79 million activity. Another trade for 18,679 shares valued at $1.96M was made by Scher Peter on Tuesday, January 29. $599,304 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by BACON ASHLEY. Another trade for 1,700 shares valued at $194,242 was made by HOBSON MELLODY L on Thursday, April 18. 11,659 shares were sold by Petno Douglas B, worth $1.22 million on Tuesday, January 29. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Friedman Stacey sold $317,310. 13,341 shares were sold by Beer Lori A, worth $1.40 million on Tuesday, January 29.