Dana Investment Advisors Raised Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C (HASI) Stake; DIXONS CARPHONE PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNI (DSITF) Sellers Increased By 1.9% Their Shorts

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C (HASI) stake by 3.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dana Investment Advisors Inc acquired 13,158 shares as Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C (HASI)’s stock rose 3.55%. The Dana Investment Advisors Inc holds 403,117 shares with $11.36 million value, up from 389,959 last quarter. Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C now has $1.91B valuation. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $29.1. About 393,935 shares traded or 38.67% up from the average. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) has risen 40.91% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HASI News: 03/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – EXPECTS CORE EARNINGS/SHARE GROWTH, ON COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS OVER NEXT 3 YEARS, IN 2% TO 6% RANGE; 09/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 23 Days; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infras, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HASI); 16/03/2018 HANNON ARMSTRONG HASI.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $21; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ex-Hannon Armstrong treasurer takes new role; 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – IS PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR ANNUAL CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH OF 2% TO 6% FOR 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Marke; 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Market Growth

DIXONS CARPHONE PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNI (OTCMKTS:DSITF) had an increase of 1.9% in short interest. DSITF’s SI was 524,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.9% from 515,000 shares previously. With 33,500 avg volume, 16 days are for DIXONS CARPHONE PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNI (OTCMKTS:DSITF)’s short sellers to cover DSITF’s short positions. It closed at $1.58 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Dixons Carphone plc operates as an electrical and telecommunications retailer and service company. The company has market cap of $1.79 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: UK & Ireland, Nordics, Southern Europe, and Connected World Services . It currently has negative earnings. It offers various services and products in the United Kingdom and Ireland, including mobile handsets and other connected devices under the Carphone Warehouse brand; electrical and telecommunications products under the CurrysPCWorld Carphone Warehouse brand; computing services and products to business to business clients under the PC World Business name; travelling services with stores at airports under the Dixons Travel brand; and services under the Knowhow brand, as well as repairs and support services for Carphone Warehouse and Phone House under the Geek Squad brand name.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $51,045 activity. On Monday, August 5 Eckel Jeffrey bought $51,045 worth of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) or 1,891 shares.

