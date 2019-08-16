Dana Investment Advisors Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Cut by $933,387; Mastercard (MA) Holder Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Holding

Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 16.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc sold 3,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 17,636 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.83M, down from 21,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $273.31. About 1.57 million shares traded or 6.49% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter Into Technology and Comml Collaboration; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 7%; 05/04/2018 – Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Thermo Fisher Scientific Agree to Deliver 14 Assays for Use on Ortho’s VITROS® Systems; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher: Currency Translation Increased 1Q Revenue by 4%; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.80 TO $10.96, EST. $10.83; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires lntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 24/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Thermo Fisher Scientific To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named lndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp sold 9,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 92,543 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.79 million, down from 101,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $271.89. About 3.23M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q NET REV. $3.58B, EST. $3.25B; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 27/04/2018 – Mastercard Nominates 14 Candidates for Election to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents $6.89 Billion; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 19/04/2018 – CPI Card Group White Paper Lights the Road to a Rewarding Dual Interface Card Program; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES CHOON PHONG GOH TO BOARD; 17/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $475.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10,918 shares to 179,470 shares, valued at $19.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 10,547 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,607 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K also bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Incorporated holds 1,812 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Aviance Cap Limited Company reported 0.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Baillie Gifford And Co accumulated 1.51% or 5.87M shares. Blackrock has invested 0.67% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 640 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Aperio Group Incorporated Lc accumulated 0.73% or 723,313 shares. Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) reported 217,856 shares. Moore Cap Management Limited Partnership accumulated 50,000 shares. Moreover, Olstein Capital LP has 0.76% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Lone Pine Cap Limited Liability Company reported 3.84% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Matthew 25 Corp owns 27,500 shares or 2.42% of their US portfolio. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability holds 1,685 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno reported 3.74% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Thornburg Mngmt, New Mexico-based fund reported 263,608 shares. Moreover, Da Davidson & has 0.3% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 73,523 shares.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15B for 23.72 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Novare Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.37% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Private Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 100,521 shares. Granite Partners Ltd Co holds 57,524 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Pictet North America Advisors Sa accumulated 2,755 shares. 1,300 were reported by Windward Cap Ca. Veritas Invest Management (Uk) Ltd holds 8.33% or 98,106 shares. Homrich Berg holds 0.05% or 3,362 shares in its portfolio. Peak Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 3,832 shares. Westwood Mngmt Il accumulated 207,461 shares or 7.7% of the stock. Wills Financial Gru stated it has 946 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Robecosam Ag holds 371,017 shares or 4.2% of its portfolio. 6,292 were reported by First Allied Advisory Serv. 740 are owned by Advsr Limited Liability Company. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Endurant Capital Mgmt Lp holds 10,500 shares.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 183,263 shares to 500,399 shares, valued at $26.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 195,377 shares in the quarter, for a total of 296,281 shares, and has risen its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

