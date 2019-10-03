Dana Investment Advisors Position in Conocophillips (COP) Upped as Share Value Declined; Utd Technologies (UTX) Holder Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Raised Stake by $726,700

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 3999.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc bought 138,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 141,589 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.64M, up from 3,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $53.66. About 3.97M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 06/05/2018 – Report on Business: ConocoPhillips moves to take over Venezuelan PDVSA’s Caribbean assets; 04/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.285/SHR; 06/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: ConocoPhillips moves to take over Venezuelan PDVSA’s Caribbean assets; 07/05/2018 – New attachment order by Conoco expected in Curacao in coming days; 16/05/2018 – For Big Oil, reserve size matters less than ever; 14/05/2018 – FP Energy: ConocoPhillips moves to sell North Sea oilfields to focus on U.S. shale; 10/05/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS PDVSA IS “COMMITTED TO HONORING THE DECISIONS STEMMING FROM THE ARBITRATION AWARD” WITH CONOCO; 06/05/2018 – Lee Saks: PDVSA DIVERTING OIL TANKERS AWAY FROM THE CARIBBEAN TO AVOID FURTHER RETENTION OF ITS OIL BY CONOCOPHILLIPS -SOURCE:; 02/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS HAD $250M IN 1Q DEALS TO SELL NON-CORE ASSETS; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Conocophillips’ Rating Outlook To Positive

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Utd Technologies (UTX) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 5,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 100,168 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.04 million, up from 94,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Utd Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $131.21. About 2.82M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 09/03/2018 – United Technologies: Former Deloitte Touche CEO Edward A. Kangas Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52; 12/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Columbus Facility Named Large Manufacturer of the Year by Georgia Department of Economic Development; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q EPS $1.62; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF AKS FOR COMMISSION TO EXTEND DEADLINES; 24/04/2018 – United Tech results beat as booming air travel spurs demand; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO STILL SEES ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL CLOSE MID-2018; 26/04/2018 – Siemens names Barbara Humpton as new U.S. CEO; 15/05/2018 – Arrowgrass Adds Booking, Exits United Technologies: 13F; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alberta Investment Management reported 0.53% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Whitnell And Com accumulated 255 shares. First Dallas, Texas-based fund reported 3,648 shares. Capwealth Advsrs Ltd holds 0.06% or 6,570 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.38% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 1.26 million shares. Tiverton Asset Limited Com invested 0.44% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Goodman Fin stated it has 12,113 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks Incorporated owns 216,386 shares. Cadence Bancorporation Na accumulated 28,505 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Com holds 0.46% or 2,194 shares in its portfolio. Yacktman Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 1.64% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Charter Trust reported 0.15% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 50,637 were reported by M Kraus And Co. Waratah Cap invested 1.03% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). California-based Whittier Trust has invested 0.02% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48 billion and $2.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 47,558 shares to 462,372 shares, valued at $16.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 61,132 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 358,211 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stearns Finance Svcs Gp has invested 0.47% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Guardian Capital LP stated it has 13,778 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Advsr Asset Management reported 0.28% stake. 6.91M are owned by Jpmorgan Chase And. 3,735 are held by Intersect Capital Limited Liability Com. Moreover, Tru Of Oklahoma has 0% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 34,510 shares. Smithbridge Asset Mngmt De accumulated 36,456 shares. Tradewinds Limited Company accumulated 167 shares. Smith Chas P Associate Pa Cpas holds 2,213 shares. Cannell Peter B Co Incorporated has 0.26% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 53,337 shares. Davis Selected Advisers invested in 8.21M shares. Drexel Morgan Communications has 12,624 shares. 20,883 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Life Ins. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0.14% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 2.74 million shares. 53,595 are held by Guggenheim Lc.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16,354 shares to 302,301 shares, valued at $16.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Relx Plc by 17,821 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,064 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR).