Dana Investment Advisors Maintains Holding in Matador Res Co (MTDR); Markston International Has Lowered Its Stake in Enbridge (ENB) by $533,916

Markston International Llc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (ENB) by 9.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc sold 14,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 145,141 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.24M, down from 159,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $34.14. About 8.91M shares traded or 194.55% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Says It Isn’t in Talks to Buy Trans Mountain Pipeline; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces US$1.120 Billion Sale of U.S. Midstream Businesses; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE: NO SERIES 1 SHRS WILL BE CONVERTED INTO SERIES 2 SHRS; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge hits debt target with $2.5 bln pipeline, renewables sale; 23/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: MDEQ issues Enbridge a permit for 22 anchors in Straits; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE AND ITS AFFILIATES WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND PROVIDE ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES FOR THE RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 18/05/2018 – SEP ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE OFFER & FORMS A CONFLICTS COMMITTEE; 29/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO : MIZUHO INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, C$45 TARGET PRICE; 18/05/2018 – Spectra Energy Partners Gets Non-Binding Acquisition Offer From Enbridge Inc; 25/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO – COMPLETES INITIAL ASSESSMENT OF RECOMMENDATIONS OF MINNESOTA ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE ON LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROJECT

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Matador Res Co (MTDR) by 76.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc bought 40,693 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The institutional investor held 93,686 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.86 million, up from 52,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Matador Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $15.6. About 1.98M shares traded. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 47.42% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 01/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Matador Private Equity AG (MAT.BN) Now SQL.BE; 24/05/2018 – Matador Resources: Steven W. Ohnimus to Resign From Board on June 7; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES CO – TOTAL ESTIMATED GROSS PROCEEDS OF OFFERING, BEFORE ESTIMATED FEES AND EXPENSES, ARE APPROXIMATELY $229.3 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Matador Resources Co Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Common Stk; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: Matador’s Ratings Upgrade Reflects the Co’s Growing Production and Reserves While Improving Its Cost Structure and Cap Efficiency; 02/05/2018 – Matador Resources 1Q EPS 55c; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Matador To B1; Stable Outlook; 18/05/2018 – MATADOR MINING LTD MZZ.AX – APPOINTS OF PAUL CRIDDLE AS ITS MANAGING DIRECTOR; 20/03/2018 – MATADOR TO B1 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 15/05/2018 – Matador Resources at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Why Enbridge (TSX:ENB) Stock Is a Top Pick for Your RRSP – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 19, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “TFSA Cash Cows: 3 Stocks With Huge Dividends – The Motley Fool Canada” published on October 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enbridge: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enbridge: Higher Prices On The Way – Seeking Alpha” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enbridge Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENB’s profit will be $707.65 million for 24.39 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48 billion and $2.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 14,163 shares to 3,566 shares, valued at $259,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 77,546 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 17 investors sold MTDR shares while 69 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 118.88 million shares or 9.97% more from 108.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amarillo Financial Bank accumulated 0.98% or 123,336 shares. Gradient Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 5,241 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 280,602 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Cim Investment Mangement Inc invested in 16,971 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 82,281 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. State Street Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 15,906 shares. Walleye Trading Limited reported 0% stake. Cushing Asset Limited Partnership reported 62,999 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Inc stated it has 200,080 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Geode Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 1.32 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 63,903 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Assetmark owns 2,290 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ami Asset Mgmt Corporation invested in 342,654 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $578,759 activity. On Thursday, August 8 the insider POSNER DAVID M. bought $54,933. Hairford Matthew V bought $22,275 worth of stock or 1,500 shares. On Wednesday, August 7 the insider Lancaster David E bought $22,365. On Thursday, August 8 Macalik Robert T bought $22,425 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) or 1,500 shares. $49,961 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) was bought by PARKER TIMOTHY E.. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $88,800 was bought by STEWART KENNETH L..