Dana Investment Advisors Maintains Holding in Albemarle (ALB); As Masco (MAS) Share Price Rose, Alyeska Investment Group LP Has Cut Holding by $3.34 Million

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 361.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc bought 29,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,299 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06 million, up from 8,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.91B market cap company. It closed at $74.61 lastly. It is down 29.89% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 07/04/2018 – China’s Tianqi alleged errors in Chile effort to block SQM stake – papers; 10/05/2018 – ALBERMARLE CONTINUES TO PURSUE NEW BRINE EXTRACTION TECHNOLOGY, PROJECT “GOING WELL”, MEETING METRICS – CEO LUKE KISSAM; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Buys New 1.1% Position in Albemarle; 08/05/2018 – Albemarle Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 10/05/2018 – ALB: LITHIUM SUPPLY AGREEMENTS GETTING LONGER, UP TO 10 YEARS; 24/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE-DUPONT REPORT PACT IN HYDROPROCESSING; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.10 TO $5.40, EST. $5.16; 06/03/2018 Graphene Rapidly Becoming the Industry Secret Weapon for Ultra-quick Battery Charging Technology; 17/04/2018 – Soaring Demand for Lithium Fuels Exploration and Production Race; 07/05/2018 – Albemarle Corp expected to post earnings of $1.21 a share – Earnings Preview

Alyeska Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 90.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp sold 85,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,741 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $344,000, down from 94,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $41.65. About 1.65 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 0.58% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.85% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ALB shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 16,082 shares to 231,288 shares, valued at $38.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 3,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,636 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14 billion and $7.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 132,086 shares to 945,978 shares, valued at $45.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 741,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.34M shares, and has risen its stake in New Frontier Corp.

