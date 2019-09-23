Dana Investment Advisors Lowered Keycorp New (KEY) Holding by $12.24 Million as Share Price Rose; Vigilant Capital Management Has Upped Astrazeneca Plc Adr (AZN) Position by $1.09 Million as Stock Value Rose

Vigilant Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc Adr (AZN) by 9.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc bought 26,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 306,455 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.65M, up from 279,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $44.75. About 1.67M shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 03/04/2018 – EMA ACCEPTS REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR LYNPARZA® (OLAPARIB) IN; 19/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – TAGRISSO IS UNDER REGULATORY REVIEW IN EU, JAPAN FOR USE IN 1ST-LINE TREATMENT SETTING WITH REGULATORY DECISIONS ANTICIPATED IN H2; 19/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA – MEAN EGFR WAS DECREASED AT 24 WEEKS WITH DAPAGLIFLOZIN VS PLACEBO IN STUDY; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca cancer drug hits second goal by extending survival; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS INC – RANDOMIZED, PHASE 2B METRIC STUDY OF GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN COMPARED TO XELODA FAILED TO MEET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 24/04/2018 – And more not great news here for $AZN- AstraZeneca’s Imfinzi/tremelimumab combo fizzles again on lung cancer; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY ACCEPTS REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR LYNPARZA IN BRCA-MUTATED, HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC; 27/05/2018 – LUYE PHARMA BUYS ASTRAZENECA’S SIGNATURE PRODUCTS SEROQUEL,; 14/03/2018 – FORMER ASTRAZENECA LEADER BECOMES PRESIDENT OF DELTA POINT,; 26/03/2018 – Roche: Study Showed Treatment Improvement With Tecentriq

Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 89.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc sold 719,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 81,209 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44M, down from 800,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $17.89. About 5.08M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 23/05/2018 – Myers Industries Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 25/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 11/05/2018 – KeyBank Releases Corporate Responsibility Report and 2017 Community Benefits Plan Results; 30/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 24/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 25/05/2018 – Heartland Express Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp Profit Rises 29% — Earnings Review; 21/03/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Its Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 %

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61 million and $748.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,695 shares to 98,300 shares, valued at $16.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,468 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,697 shares, and cut its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 55 investors sold KEY shares while 197 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 770.84 million shares or 1.82% less from 785.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 13,052 shares. Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora has invested 0.02% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Veritable Limited Partnership reported 32,924 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Incorporated reported 50,304 shares. Duncker Streett And reported 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Gulf International Commercial Bank (Uk) Ltd owns 256,770 shares. Allstate holds 0.06% or 177,914 shares in its portfolio. Capstone Invest Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Hexavest invested 0.52% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Westpac Bk owns 75,406 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Icon Advisers has 0.84% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 502,696 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Schroder Investment Mgmt stated it has 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Ballentine Ltd Liability reported 11,521 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt holds 0.05% or 24,712 shares.

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17 before the open. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $481.56M for 9.32 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

