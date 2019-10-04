Dana Investment Advisors Increases Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS); Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Holder Td Asset Management Increased Stake by $856,536 as Share Price Rose

Td Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 2.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc bought 9,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 337,451 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.31M, up from 327,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $96.33. About 24,912 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and lnnovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 21/03/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Named Best Field Test Equipment Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 21/03/2018 – Keysight Wins GTI Award for Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology; 12/03/2018 – Talkdesk Launches the Enterprise Contact Center Platform; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and Innovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Sees 3Q Adj EPS 72c-Adj EPS 82c; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 22/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honored by Frost & Sullivan for its Revenue Leadership in the Global RF Test and Measurement Market

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 268.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc bought 139,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 192,135 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.83M, up from 52,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $128.9. About 307,139 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – DIS 2Q CABLE NETWORKS OPER PROFIT $1.73B, EST. $1.65B (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of more ‘Avengers’ movies; 17/04/2018 – Reimagine Well: Adapting Disney Theme Parks “Architecture of Reassurance” into an “Architecture of Healing”; 25/04/2018 – Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 27/03/2018 – Italia Independent, The Walt Disney Company Sign Eyewear Licensing Deal; 13/03/2018 – PRO Talks: Doug Creutz on his top media pick, Disney’s content plans and video games; 08/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast in lieu of a bidding war; 19/04/2018 – Dolby and Disney Announce Extended Theatrical Collaboration; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney; 13/05/2018 – “Deadpool 2” faces a tougher release window than its predecessor, coming just one week before Walt Disney’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story” premieres

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Halsey Associate Incorporated Ct stated it has 3.44% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Michigan-based World Asset has invested 0.81% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Corvex Management Lp holds 236,502 shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.5% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 67,068 were accumulated by Advisors Asset Mgmt. Tuttle Tactical Management owns 12,312 shares. Franklin Resources Inc holds 0.96% or 12.97M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Texas Yale has 0.44% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 41,777 shares. Fagan Associate owns 31,247 shares for 1.77% of their portfolio. Interocean Cap Ltd Com reported 203,292 shares. Haverford Finance reported 3.74% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Advisory Rech stated it has 22,436 shares. Hartford Investment Commerce has invested 0.81% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). North American reported 104,980 shares. Vantage Ltd Co owns 356,203 shares or 5.69% of their US portfolio.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48 billion and $2.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 15,254 shares to 165,806 shares, valued at $12.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 5,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,719 shares, and cut its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Dump Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Too? – Yahoo Finance” on October 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why Netflix Should Worry About Disney+ – Motley Fool” published on October 04, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Ride along inside Disney’s (NYSE:DIS) new Skyliner gondolas in Florida (Video) – Triangle Business Journal” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Trade of the Day: Is It Time to Nab Disney Stock As It Points Lower? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold KEYS shares while 154 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 154.67 million shares or 0.66% less from 155.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dupont Cap Corporation owns 6,097 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First Personal Services, a North Carolina-based fund reported 535 shares. Spinnaker Trust holds 3,047 shares. Colorado-based Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Cambridge Advsr stated it has 5,146 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James Tru Na holds 3,293 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 574 are held by M&R Mngmt Inc. Invesco has invested 0.07% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Chesley Taft Assocs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Sumitomo Life Ins Com has invested 0.14% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Advisory Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Destination Wealth reported 200 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System reported 0.02% stake. Smithfield Trust holds 0.02% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) or 1,880 shares. Cwm Limited Co holds 225 shares or 0% of its portfolio.