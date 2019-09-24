Dana Investment Advisors Holds Holding in Zebra Technologies (ZBRA); Shikiar Asset Management Boosted At&T (T) Stake by $1.46 Million

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in At&T (T) by 17.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc bought 44,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 292,280 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.79M, up from 248,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in At&T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $274.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $37.6. About 22.77 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 16/04/2018 – AT&T, U.S. Clash Over No-Blackout Offer at Time Warner Trial; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Was Contacted by Mueller Over Payments to Cohen; 08/03/2018 – #BreakingNews Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of government’s attempt to prevent the AT&T-Time Warner merger. Trial briefs will lay out both cases before the official trial begins on March 19; 11/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS WASHINGTON POLICY CHIEF QUINN TO RETIRE; 24/04/2018 – AT&T and CitySwitch Sign Deal for Building, Leasing New Cell Towers Beginning in 2018; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile says ex-Trump campaign manager advising on Sprint merger; 13/03/2018 – AT&T’s $1 billion global retraining effort is a bold response to US skills gap; 26/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Hires Veteran Marketer Keith Lusby As Vice President, Media; 18/04/2018 – AT&T SAYS DECISION BASED ON CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 5.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc bought 4,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 72,342 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.16M, up from 68,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $205.4. About 280,054 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 08/05/2018 – Zebra Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.10-Adj EPS $2.30; 23/05/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q EPS $2.01; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +9%; 06/03/2018 – Zebra Technologies Introduces New Line of Intelligent Healthcare Desktop Printers Designed to Enhance Patient Care; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh Al Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 20% FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 05/03/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest Al Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zebra Technologies Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZBRA)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $319.33 million and $255.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 1,310 shares to 36,085 shares, valued at $9.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 14,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,540 shares, and cut its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 55 investors sold ZBRA shares while 129 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 46.99 million shares or 2.43% more from 45.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48B and $2.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 46,756 shares to 324,921 shares, valued at $36.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 28,371 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,184 shares, and cut its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).