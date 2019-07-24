Dana Investment Advisors Holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Decreased by $2.09 Million; Cardinal Capital Management Increases Stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 7.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc sold 18,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 232,526 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.65 million, down from 250,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $115.34. About 2.82 million shares traded or 69.12% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 16/05/2018 – Cruise Critic: Exclusive: Royal Caribbean to Introduce All-Suite Complex on Next Cruise Ship; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – ROYAL CARIBBEAN EXPECTS IMPACT OF TRANSACTIONS TO FALL IN A RANGE OF $0.12 TO $0.15 A SHARE IN FY2018; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER APCD WERE UP 11.2% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 12.5% AS-REPORTED); 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – TUI AG’S MARELLA CRUISES HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE GOLDEN ERA, WITH DELIVERY EXPECTED IN DECEMBER, 201; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q REV. $2.03B

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 101.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc bought 692,544 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.38M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.64M, up from 683,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $29.77. About 244,568 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has risen 7.70% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $29; 17/05/2018 – Dodge and Barrett-Jackson Bring Historical Charity Sale to 2018 Northeast Auction with Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 13/04/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $29; 21/04/2018 – DJ Viper Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VNOM); 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $24; 20/03/2018 – VIPER NETWORKS BUYS GLOBAL SERVICES INTL; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY REPORTS PROPOSED ELECTION TO CHANGE TAX STATUS; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 21/03/2018 – Former Viper Plant to Become New Home of FCA US Car Collection; Company Launches Viper Memorabilia Auction to Benefit United Way

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.48 EPS, up 9.25% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.27 per share. RCL’s profit will be $529.71M for 11.63 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 89.31% EPS growth.

More notable recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Royal Caribbean +4% after positive outlook – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “More Puerto Rico protests planned as governor resists calls to resign – StreetInsider.com” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Carnival Cruise: Rough Seas Ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “#GetOnBoard With Celebrity Cruises For Its Third Annual Pride Party At Sea – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Rech Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 13,151 shares. Foster And Motley Inc reported 4,016 shares. Federated Pa reported 375,811 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership reported 17,223 shares. The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Condor Capital Mgmt invested 0.21% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Com owns 6,803 shares. 350,827 are owned by Columbus Circle. Raymond James stated it has 0.01% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Mariner Llc holds 3,016 shares. France-based Axa has invested 0.11% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Hartline Invest has 0.28% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 9,370 shares. 18,757 are held by Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Corp. Highline Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 7.6% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 1.06 million shares. Moreover, Seatown Pte has 0.57% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 42,000 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $1.11 billion activity. Another trade for 4.80 million shares valued at $554.74M was sold by A WILHELMSEN A S. On Tuesday, March 5 the insider Howe Stephen R. Jr. bought $50,190.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 32,090 shares to 800,986 shares, valued at $12.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 150,061 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,283 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 96,308 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $20.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kaman Corp (NYSE:KAMN) by 113,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 785,006 shares, and cut its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE).