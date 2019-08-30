Dana Investment Advisors Holding in Cvs Health (CVS) Lifted by $9.71 Million as Share Price Declined; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Has Boosted Its Stake

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 57.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc bought 183,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 500,399 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.99M, up from 317,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $60.96. About 2.37M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CVS FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Aetna auditor accuses CVS of improperly reporting generic prices to Medicare; 12/04/2018 – Global Commercial Vehicle Airbag Systems Market Forecast to 2021 – Rising Demand for CVs Owing to Increasing Developments in Construction Sector – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – Can CVS Health Buy BioPharmX Corporation? – CWEB.Com; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conferen; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Applying Nutrient Drink Test in Understanding Pathophysiology of CVS; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS NEW POLICIES WILL INCLUDE TIGHTENING VARIABILITY ALLOWED IN ORIGINAL BIOLOGICAL DRUGS; 07/03/2018 – CVS Health Awarded Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute Excellence Award for ScriptPath™ Prescription Schedule; 13/04/2018 – CVS MinuteClinics hires a new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna; 17/04/2018 – AETNA – GIVEN PENDING DEAL WITH CVS HEALTH, CO WILL NOT HOST CONF CALL IN CONJUNCTION WITH EARNINGS RELEASE & DOES NOT EXPECT TO DO SO FOR FUTURE QTRS

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 163.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc bought 39,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 63,160 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.39M, up from 23,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $109.99. About 4.08 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 01/05/2018 – GoDaddy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC KNX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $52; 09/05/2018 – TEGNA to Webcast Appearance at J.P. Morgan’s Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 20/04/2018 – JPMorgan, National Bank of Canada, others test debt issuance on blockchain; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan leads surge for big US banks; 05/05/2018 – Buffett targets CEO for Berkshire-Amazon-JPMorgan healthcare venture soon; 13/03/2018 – NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS INC NCSM.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 19/04/2018 – Ex-JPMorgan Executive Named President of Cerberus (Video); 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13M and $604.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 96,140 shares to 7,796 shares, valued at $3.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 7,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,647 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

