Dana Investment Advisors Holding in Caterpillar Del (CAT) Decreased by $18.48 Million; As American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) Shares Declined, Shareholder Ellington Management Group Decreased Its Stake

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) by 85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 195,571 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% . The hedge fund held 34,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $494,000, down from 230,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $867.19 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $7.71. About 2.56 million shares traded or 37.75% up from the average. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 28.03% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 30/05/2018 – LBC Credit Partners Provides Senior Secured Credit Facilities to Support the Acquisition of Cloyes; 16/05/2018 – ANCHOR BOLT CAPITAL, LP REPORTS 6.90 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AS OF MAY 8, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – American Axle & Manufacturing: George Thanopoulos Resigns From Board

Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 98.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc sold 136,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 2,226 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $302,000, down from 139,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $119.38. About 3.69 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in tariffs on China; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar Names New CFO; Current CFO Halverson’s Retirement Is Effective May 4 — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC –EXPECTS CHINA 10-TON ABOVE EXCAVATOR DEMAND TO BE UP 30 PCT THIS YEAR– CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sees Broad-Based Construction Industries Growth in All Regions in 2018; 08/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR IR HEAD SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 24/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 450 points after opening higher – Caterpillar leads the rollover; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR CFO ANDREW BONFIELD PREVIOUSLY CFO OF NATIONAL GRID; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Just Gave Huge Vote of Confidence in Global Economy; 20/03/2018 – CAT: NORTH AMERICAN PRICING IMPROVING IN CONSTRUCTION

