Dana Investment Advisors Has Upped Wiley John & Sons (JW.A) Stake; Banc Funds Co Has Boosted By $654,976 Its Carolina Financial (CARO) Position

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased Wiley John & Sons Inc (JW.A) stake by 8.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dana Investment Advisors Inc acquired 19,478 shares as Wiley John & Sons Inc (JW.A)’s stock 0.00%. The Dana Investment Advisors Inc holds 256,880 shares with $11.36 million value, up from 237,402 last quarter. Wiley John & Sons Inc now has $2.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $43.09. About 89,195 shares traded. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW.A) has declined 26.66% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.66% the S&P500. Some Historical JW.A News: 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons 3Q Rev $455.7M; 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons 3Q Adj EPS 87c; 22/04/2018 – DJ John Wiley & Sons Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JW.B); 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons Backs Sees FY18 Adj EPS Low-Single Digit % Decline, Rev About Even With FY1

Banc Funds Co Llc increased Carolina Financial Corporation (CARO) stake by 11.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Banc Funds Co Llc acquired 19,264 shares as Carolina Financial Corporation (CARO)’s stock declined 3.28%. The Banc Funds Co Llc holds 186,580 shares with $6.45 million value, up from 167,316 last quarter. Carolina Financial Corporation now has $736.15 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $33.06. About 16,498 shares traded. Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CARO) has declined 16.30% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.30% the S&P500. Some Historical CARO News: 23/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Goldfield, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, WesBanco, Carolina; 19/04/2018 – DJ Carolina Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CARO); 30/04/2018 – Carolina Financial 1Q EPS 19c

More notable recent John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW.A) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is John Wiley & Sons, Inc.’s (NYSE:JW.A) 13% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW.A): Is It A Good Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Tucson.com published: “STORE Capital to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences – Arizona Daily Star” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW.A) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (JW-A) (JW-B) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wiley Finally Sees a Return to Top-Line Growth – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) stake by 12,737 shares to 697,459 valued at $29.43 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 12,030 shares and now owns 181,060 shares. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) was reduced too.

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased Bank Of Santa Clarita (BSCA) stake by 23,000 shares to 76,860 valued at $1.49M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Origin Bancorp Inc. stake by 17,101 shares and now owns 446,064 shares. Dnb Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) was reduced too.