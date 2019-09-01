Dana Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stake by $2.20 Million; Share Value Declined; Weatherly Asset Management Position In Intuit (INTU) Was Lifted

Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 5.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc sold 11,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 194,377 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.33 million, down from 206,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $174.05. About 1.15M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern recognizes 52 chemical customers for safe rail-shipping practices; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $151 FROM $146; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q RAILWAY OPER REV $2.7B, EST. $2.68B; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q EPS $1.93; 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC); 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY RAILWAY OPERATING RATIO, OR OPERATING EXPENSES AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES, WAS 69.3 PERCENT; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN OFFERS TO EXCHANGE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – INCREASING EXPECTED ANNUAL SHARE REPURCHASES TO $1.5 BLN FOR 2018

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 183.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 1,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 2,992 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $782,000, up from 1,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $288.36. About 783,703 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 16/05/2018 – Case: Negligence and Aiding and Abetting Claims Against Intuit Dismissed (N.D. Cal.) (IRC §7206); 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Rev $940-$960; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Net $1.2B; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6% BOOST IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS:; 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q EPS $4.59; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intuit Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTU); 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 26/04/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $187 FROM $177

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $718.66 million for 15.77 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Shields & Co Llc owns 2,960 shares. Franklin Resources invested 0.03% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Harbour Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 2.24% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 16,230 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 237,900 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Ca invested in 0.04% or 1,200 shares. Cincinnati Insur Company stated it has 264,400 shares or 1.38% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Inc (Ca) invested in 1,214 shares. The New Jersey-based Roundview Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.25% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Van Eck Associates Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 379 shares. 36,187 are held by Wg Shaheen & Associate Dba Whitney & Communication. Kentucky Retirement invested 0.21% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Mackay Shields Ltd holds 0.1% or 79,622 shares. City Trust Fl accumulated 1,104 shares. Duff & Phelps Inv Management Commerce owns 34,722 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 4,056 shares to 63,011 shares, valued at $6.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 15,297 shares in the quarter, for a total of 588,021 shares, and has risen its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Railroad Stocks to Buy – Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Norfolk Southern Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Here’s Why Norfolk Southern’s Stock Price Grew 2.5x Over The Last 3 Years – Forbes” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s how much Norfolk Southern will pay its new CFO – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Shell Asset Mngmt Com has 0.21% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Il reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Rathbone Brothers Pcl has invested 1.43% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) holds 0.06% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 2,371 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corporation reported 753,017 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt holds 0.41% or 94,957 shares in its portfolio. Confluence Wealth Management Limited Co stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited Co invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Amalgamated Bank & Trust invested 0.24% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Yorktown Mgmt & Research reported 0.14% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). 5 were reported by Kwmg Limited Liability Corp. Parkside Bancorp And Tru stated it has 379 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. The California-based Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Llc has invested 0.8% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Interest Invsts reported 5.86 million shares stake. Colony Gp Ltd accumulated 1.02% or 93,213 shares.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23 million and $489.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 7,408 shares to 4,836 shares, valued at $258,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 1,724 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,409 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).