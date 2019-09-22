Dana Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its American Tower New (AMT) Position; Harvest Capital Credit (HCAP) Sentiment Is 0.18

Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased American Tower Corp New (AMT) stake by 11.82% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dana Investment Advisors Inc sold 19,475 shares as American Tower Corp New (AMT)’s stock rose 9.70%. The Dana Investment Advisors Inc holds 145,247 shares with $29.70 million value, down from 164,722 last quarter. American Tower Corp New now has $99.85B valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $225.56. About 1.99 million shares traded or 10.02% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Harvest Capital Credit Corp (HCAP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.18 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.99, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 2 institutional investors started new and increased positions, while 11 decreased and sold their equity positions in Harvest Capital Credit Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 305,620 shares, down from 310,518 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Harvest Capital Credit Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 6 Increased: 1 New Position: 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alberta Invest Management Corp stated it has 35,700 shares. Lourd Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Barbara Oil Co holds 6,000 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Smith Asset Gp Ltd Partnership has 0.32% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Dorsey Whitney Tru Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 7,756 shares. U S Glob Invsts Inc stated it has 0.22% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Artisan Prtn Partnership reported 0.03% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). California-based Whittier Co has invested 0.54% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Washington reported 66,708 shares stake. Artemis Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 18,447 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Company holds 0.03% or 24,265 shares in its portfolio. Carderock holds 1.64% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 21,275 shares. Greenleaf Tru, Michigan-based fund reported 67,496 shares. Voya Management Limited has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 7,145 were accumulated by Cetera Advisors Limited Liability.

Among 6 analysts covering American Tower (NYSE:AMT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. American Tower has $25300 highest and $20100 lowest target. $225.67’s average target is 0.05% above currents $225.56 stock price. American Tower had 11 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, June 7, the company rating was downgraded by UBS. Citigroup maintained the shares of AMT in report on Wednesday, September 4 with “Neutral” rating. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Monday, August 19 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, September 19. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, May 20 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, July 15. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of AMT in report on Thursday, May 9 with “Outperform” rating.

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development firm providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. The company has market cap of $61.00 million. It prefers to invest in North America companies. It has a 27.24 P/E ratio. The firm invest in multiple layers of a company's capital structure, from senior secured debt to subordinated debt and minority equity capital.

Analysts await Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.25 per share. HCAP’s profit will be $1.21M for 12.56 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Harvest Capital Credit Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $330,841 activity.