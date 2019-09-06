Dana Investment Advisors Has Trimmed By $3.35 Million Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake; Amphenol (APH) Sentiment Is 1.07

Amphenol Corp (APH) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 238 investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 223 decreased and sold their positions in Amphenol Corp. The investment managers in our database reported: 277.88 million shares, down from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Amphenol Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 6 to 6 for the same number . Sold All: 25 Reduced: 198 Increased: 169 New Position: 69.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 56.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dana Investment Advisors Inc sold 56,794 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Dana Investment Advisors Inc holds 44,264 shares with $2.62 million value, down from 101,058 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $241.36 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $58.79. About 3.14M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 21/05/2018 – A security researcher said data from LocationSmart could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile cwustomers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers 116.2M; 18/04/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC – APPOINTED DANIEL S. MEAD FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF VERIZON WIRELESS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAVE DIFFERENCE OF OPINION W/PHONE EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS; 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: CONSUMER BUYING SHIFTING TO SERVICE FROM PHONE; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign

The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $88.95. About 284,348 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (APH) has risen 1.16% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON APRIL 24, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 21% INCREASE IN DIVIDEND; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q EPS 84c; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net Income Rises 18%, Exceeds Guidance; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $7.63 BLN TO $7.75 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net $265.6M; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 83C TO 85C, EST. 85C; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Raises Dividend to 23c Vs. 19c; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Board of Directors of Amphenol Corporation

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. The company has market cap of $25.80 billion. It operates through two divisions, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. It has a 22.79 P/E ratio. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Nuance Investments Llc holds 4.51% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation for 920,711 shares. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc Id owns 428,537 shares or 3.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp Oh has 3.85% invested in the company for 214,737 shares. The United Kingdom-based Veritas Investment Management Llp has invested 3.8% in the stock. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 59,969 shares.

Analysts await Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 13.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.01 per share. APH’s profit will be $252.30M for 25.56 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Amphenol Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amphenol gains on cash tender offer – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amphenol Corp: Recent Selloff Has Created Attractive Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Amphenol Corporation Announces Pricing of $900000000 of Senior Notes – Business Wire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Holding Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why We Like Amphenol Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:APH) 20% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) stake by 150,029 shares to 323,605 valued at $19.37M in 2019Q1. It also upped Encompass Health Corp stake by 15,502 shares and now owns 84,339 shares. Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.99M are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. 68,239 were reported by Trust Of Toledo Na Oh. Dana Investment Advsr has invested 0.12% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0.1% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Dean Investment Associates reported 133,620 shares. Patten Grp has 16,894 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion National Bank has 3.66M shares. Colonial Advisors reported 147,638 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 14.82M shares. Oarsman holds 80,622 shares or 2.26% of its portfolio. Quantum Mgmt reported 21,680 shares. Aull & Monroe Investment Mngmt Corporation accumulated 73,392 shares. Panagora Asset Management stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management Corp has 433,800 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Fragasso Gru stated it has 62,021 shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon increases dividend for 13th consecutive year – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon: Broken Dividend Model – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon unveils new Media Platform features at IBC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.09 billion for 11.85 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Verizon has $62 highest and $6200 lowest target. $62’s average target is 5.46% above currents $58.79 stock price. Verizon had 6 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup on Monday, July 8 to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Monday, March 18 with “Hold”.