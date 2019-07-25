Dana Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) as Share Value Declined; Marathon Asset Management LP Has Lowered Holding in Caesars Entmt (CZR) as Market Valuation Declined

Marathon Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 14.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Lp sold 317,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.88 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.30M, down from 2.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.9. About 3.59 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties, Caesars Expect to Complete Transaction in Phases by the Fall of 2018; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Same-Store Revenues Remained Flat; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties to Host Conference Call to Discuss Letter of Intent with Caesars Entertainment; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS REPORTS DEVELOPMENT OF CAESARS PALACE LUXURY RESORT; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TO PROVIDE BRAND LICENSING, CONSULTING SERVICES FOR CASINO, TO BE NAMED HARRAH’S NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CASINO; 10/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Caesars Entertainment $1.5b Repricing 1L TL; Call Today; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT,VICI LOI FOR ASSET SALE, LEASE AMENDMENTS; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the Wells Fargo 9th Annual Gaming, Hospitality & Leisure Conference; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss $34M; 01/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners

Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 21.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc sold 4,886 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,571 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, down from 22,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $169.48. About 1.24 million shares traded or 14.57% up from the average. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has risen 5.98% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.55% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals 1Q Net $210.3M; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Vertex Aerospace B2 Rating, Outlook Stable; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE & VERTEX IN DRUG DISCOVERY PACT FOR OPTOPATCH PLATFORM; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR THERAPEUTICS – CLINICAL HOLD ON IND FOR CTX001 IS PENDING THE RESOLUTION OF CERTAIN QUESTIONS TO BE PROVIDED BY FDA AS PART OF REVIEW OF IND; 19/03/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP – ANTICIPATES PRICING AND MARGIN OF ITS SERVICES TO IMPROVE SLIGHTLY IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals Initiates Phase 3 Studies of VX-445, Tezacaftor and Ivacaftor as a Triple Combination Regimen for People With Cystic Fibrosis; 09/04/2018 – VERIFONE SYSTEMS – VERTEX HOLDCO TO BE REQUIRED TO PAY FEE OF $186.6 MLN IF MERGER AGREEMENT IS TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Vertex Announces Partnership and Integration with SAP® Ariba® to Support Global Tax Functionality; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX: VX-561 HAD MEAN IMPROVEMENTS IN PPFEV1 OF 12.2 & 11.7; 26/04/2018 – STAT Plus: New York panel votes to lower the cost of a pricey Vertex drug for cystic fibrosis

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob Ltd holds 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 103,743 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 61,455 shares. 758,945 were accumulated by Retirement System Of Alabama. Css Lc Il holds 0.78% or 1.50M shares in its portfolio. 99.25 million were reported by Icahn Carl C. Monarch Alternative LP accumulated 1.05 million shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.02% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 2.01 million shares. Moreover, Millennium Mngmt Ltd has 0.02% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 1.27 million shares. Eaton Vance Management accumulated 732,696 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.06% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd owns 11,987 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank has invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Bamco New York holds 746,246 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Company owns 149,820 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.

Marathon Asset Management Lp, which manages about $13.21B and $384.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 500,000 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $282.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold VRTX shares while 159 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 236.79 million shares or 1.21% less from 239.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw And Incorporated holds 1.00M shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Ltd has 0.03% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 16,267 shares. Massachusetts-based Colony Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Lc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 1.01 million shares. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 341,683 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.16% or 230,000 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Holdings Commerce Ltd has 0.55% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 530 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.48% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) or 258,659 shares. Bridgeway Management Inc reported 7,000 shares stake. 9,773 are owned by Kelly Lawrence W And Ca. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Toronto Dominion Financial Bank stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Madison Investment holds 0.01% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Focused Wealth Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 65 shares. Dubuque Bancshares Com reported 0% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 150,029 shares to 323,605 shares, valued at $19.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 301,843 shares in the quarter, for a total of 984,994 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

