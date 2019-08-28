Dana Investment Advisors Has Lowered By $3.60 Million Its Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) Stake; AGILE PROPERTY HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY (AGPYF) Shorts Decreased By 13.16%

AGILE PROPERTY HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:AGPYF) had a decrease of 13.16% in short interest. AGPYF’s SI was 1.35M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 13.16% from 1.55M shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 13466 days are for AGILE PROPERTY HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:AGPYF)’s short sellers to cover AGPYF’s short positions. It closed at $1.21 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) stake by 25.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dana Investment Advisors Inc sold 34,969 shares as Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR)’s stock rose 8.59%. The Dana Investment Advisors Inc holds 103,306 shares with $10.71M value, down from 138,275 last quarter. Broadridge Finl Solutions In now has $14.66 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $128.28. About 306,994 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 10/04/2018 – VP Carey Disposes 47 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 08/05/2018 – Cramer sits down with the CEOs of Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Broadridge Financial Solutions; 27/03/2018 – Broadridge Acquires ActivePath, Further Enhances Platform To Help Clients Accelerate Digital Adoption; 31/05/2018 – Enabling Cryptocurrency Transactions Key to Going Mainstream; 29/05/2018 – VectolQ Acquisition Corp. Closes Full Over-Allotment Option with Respect to Initial Public Offering; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Solutions 3Q Profit Rises 44%; FY EPS Guidance Raised; 05/03/2018 BROADRIDGE SEES FY17-FY20 ADJ. EPS GROWTH UP 14% TO 18%; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST TO FURTHER EXPAND REGULATORY; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Net $109.1M; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel, property investment, and environmental protection businesses in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $4.98 billion. As of December 31, 2016, it had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 32.60 million square meters in 46 cities and districts located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, and Kuala Lumpur of Malaysia, as well as South San Francisco of the United States. It has a 3.9 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in the operation of hotels, shopping malls, and office buildings.

More notable recent Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Do Analysts See Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Performing Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Share Price Is Up 203% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.