Dana Investment Advisors Has Lifted Rudolph Technologies (RTEC) Holding; Assured Guaranty LTD. (AGO) Shorts Lowered By 0.56%

Assured Guaranty LTD. (NYSE:AGO) had a decrease of 0.56% in short interest. AGO’s SI was 6.41M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.56% from 6.44M shares previously. With 594,300 avg volume, 11 days are for Assured Guaranty LTD. (NYSE:AGO)’s short sellers to cover AGO’s short positions. The SI to Assured Guaranty LTD.’s float is 6.29%. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $42.37. About 269,900 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Filed Adversary Complaint Against Puerto Rico, Fincl Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY – UNITS FILED ADVERSARY COMPLAINT AGAINST COMMONWEALTH OF PUERTO RICO, FINANCIAL OVERSIGHT AND MANAGEMENT BOARD FOR PUERTO RICO; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM $73M; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONDS TO CRITIQUE BY; 23/05/2018 – Assured again sues Puerto Rico, board over fiscal plan; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Rev $293M; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS ITS COMPLAINT ASSERTS THAT OVERSIGHT BOARD DEVELOPED, APPROVED REVISED FISCAL PLAN THAT, ON ITS FACE, VIOLATES PROMESA, U.S. CONSTITUTION; 23/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager David Einhorn is betting against Assured Guaranty; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD AGO.N SAYS “IS WELL RESERVED FOR ITS MUNICIPAL EXPOSURES AND, DUE TO NON-ACCELERATION FEATURE, DOES NOT FACE LIQUIDITY RISKS”; 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased Rudolph Technologies Inc (RTEC) stake by 22.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dana Investment Advisors Inc acquired 17,094 shares as Rudolph Technologies Inc (RTEC)’s stock rose 10.15%. The Dana Investment Advisors Inc holds 93,659 shares with $2.14M value, up from 76,565 last quarter. Rudolph Technologies Inc now has $678.95M valuation. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $21.82. About 50,315 shares traded. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) has declined 6.37% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RTEC News: 20/04/2018 DJ Rudolph Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTEC); 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q Rev $73.1M; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 45c; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q EPS 47c; 17/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Conference May 23; 22/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – RUDOLPH TECHNOLOGIES INC RTEC.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $33; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $75M-$81M

More notable recent Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Reminds Investors That It Is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies Is Fair to Shareholders â€“ RTEC, PCMI, ORIT – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “NCI, ACIA, and RTEC SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Shareholder Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ CZR, RTEC, ORIT, GWR – GlobeNewswire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of the Following Mergers – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) stake by 10,640 shares to 311,363 valued at $10.98M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 30,966 shares and now owns 227,555 shares. Alphabet Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold RTEC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 28.37 million shares or 1.24% less from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life The holds 20,636 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) or 10,415 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System holds 10,608 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Smithfield Tru Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Prelude Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested in 448 shares or 0% of the stock. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Co owns 7,952 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Invesco holds 0% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) or 141,451 shares. Farmers Merchants Incorporated reported 362 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 2.65M shares. 48,356 were reported by Dupont Capital Corp. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.01% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Hsbc Public Ltd Liability holds 54,225 shares. Sei Invs reported 2,145 shares stake. Ameriprise Fin owns 0% invested in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) for 414,668 shares.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.18 billion. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments. It has a 10.05 P/E ratio. The firm insures various debt obligations, including bonds issued by the United States state or municipal governmental authorities; and notes issued to finance infrastructure projects.

More notable recent Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Those Who Purchased Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares A Year Ago Have A 20% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Those Who Purchased Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 71% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 49% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 57% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold Assured Guaranty Ltd. shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advsr Ltd Liability Company accumulated 4,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ejf Capital Limited Com holds 246,781 shares or 1.31% of its portfolio. Greenleaf has invested 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 20,888 shares. Brandywine Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 303,433 shares. Bessemer holds 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 117 shares. Numerixs Invest Tech holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 8,200 shares. Schroder Mngmt Group stated it has 235,800 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 2.67 million are held by Goldman Sachs Gru. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp invested 0.03% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Brigade Cap Mngmt Lp reported 314,200 shares. Caxton Associates L P owns 5,999 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Limited Liability Corp reported 4,571 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Systematic Financial Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 23,874 shares or 0% of the stock.