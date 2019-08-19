Dana Investment Advisors Has Lifted Position in Zoetis (ZTS); As New Sr Invt Group (SNR) Market Valuation Rose, Proxima Capital Management Decreased Its Stake

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc bought 4,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 63,011 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34 million, up from 58,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $125.37. About 1.21 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.35B; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis: Purchase Price of $83 Per Shr in Cash, or Approximately $2B in Aggregate; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Zoetis One of America’s Best Employers for Third Year in a Row; 27/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Kohl’s and Zoetis; 19/03/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 15/05/2018 – Zoetis Declares Third Quarter 2018 Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Net $352M; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2019

Proxima Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in New Sr Invt Group Inc (SNR) by 39.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc sold 100,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.64% . The hedge fund held 153,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $834,000, down from 253,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in New Sr Invt Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $520.39M market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.33. About 615,623 shares traded or 37.46% up from the average. New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) has risen 2.00% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SNR News: 16/05/2018 – NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT SAYS ON MAY 14, CO’S UNITS ENTERED INTO 1-YEAR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT OF $720 MLN – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Loss $13.3M; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Total Net Operating Income $47.1M; 11/05/2018 – Current Fixed-Income Chief Ram Nayak Moves Into New Senior Investment-Bank Risk and Advisory Role; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Rev $99.2M; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment: Review of Strategic Alternatives Is Ongoing; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Normalized FFO 21c a Shr; 14/03/2018 NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INC – ON MARCH 9, SAYS BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO 8 MEMBERS AND APPOINTED DAVID MILNER AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Loss/Shr 16c

More notable recent New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “New Senior Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call – Business Wire” on July 12, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “New Senior to Participate in Jefferies 2019 Healthcare REIT Summit – Business Wire” published on April 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “New Senior Announces Completion of Internalization – Business Wire” on January 03, 2019. More interesting news about New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New Senior Investment Group 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New Senior: Don’t Focus On The Headlines – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 17 investors sold SNR shares while 46 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 55.50 million shares or 13.43% more from 48.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.23 million were reported by Dimensional Fund L P. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 0% invested in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) for 1.15 million shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Company reported 0% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 24,497 shares. Earnest Ltd reported 0% in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR). Qs Investors Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Tekla Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR). State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.70M shares. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 116,967 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) for 3.08 million shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life The has 0% invested in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) for 54,286 shares. 90,936 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs has 7,208 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Grp One Trading Ltd Partnership has 21,811 shares. Omers Administration Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR).

More notable recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “New 52-Week-High Achievers For Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Zoetis to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference – Business Wire” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Are Analysts Saying About Zoetis Inc.’s (NYSE:ZTS) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zoetis Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Merck Shares Rise on Strong Sales Growth – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.