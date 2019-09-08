Dana Investment Advisors Has Lifted Metlife (MET) Holding by $25.54 Million; Shares Rose; Btr Capital Management Increases Stake in Disney Co. (Walt) (DIS)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 5550.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc bought 608,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 619,084 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.35M, up from 10,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $46.23. About 3.34M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 26/03/2018 – MetLife Career Agency Portal Benefits Existing and Prospective Career Agents in Asia; 30/04/2018 – MetLife Names Randy Clerihue Chief Communications Officer; 19/04/2018 – New York governor presses banks, insurers to weigh risk of NRA ties; 18/04/2018 – MetLife’s Private Debt Deals Increase to Record $11.2 Billion; 30/05/2018 – Local Economic Outlook Pushes Small Business Optimism to Record High; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Names John McCallion Chief Financial Officer; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE’S GOULART COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TELEVISION INTERVIEW; 15/03/2018 – MetLife Recognized as a Top Company for Female Executives; 29/03/2018 – April 6th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 12/03/2018 – MA Securities: Secretary Galvin Locates Hundreds of Retirees Owed Pension Payments by Metlife, Expands Investigation

Btr Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Co. (Walt) (DIS) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc bought 5,281 shares as the company's stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 134,191 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.90M, up from 128,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Co. (Walt) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 4.09M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lesa Sroufe Company holds 0.22% or 2,306 shares in its portfolio. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel has 2.03% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd owns 218,679 shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv stated it has 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 13,196 shares. Motco holds 0.57% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 51,230 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel holds 115,727 shares. Mcf Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 5,125 shares. Thompson Inv Incorporated has 1.71% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 80,589 shares. Moreover, Icm Asset Mgmt Wa has 0.97% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 11,405 shares. Aurora Inv Counsel accumulated 23,000 shares. Utd Cap Financial Advisers Lc invested in 515,388 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Kopp Inv Advsr Limited Liability Company has 2,596 shares. Davidson Kempner Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 250,000 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Chemung Canal has invested 2.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "Sony Ends Spider-Man Deal With Disney's Marvel – Motley Fool" on August 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: "3 Things That Disney Got Right in August – The Motley Fool" published on August 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company's (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance" on May 04, 2019.

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26M and $520.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Blackstone Group Lp (NYSE:BX) by 42,440 shares to 8,050 shares, valued at $282,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 6,267 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,494 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 136,882 shares to 2,226 shares, valued at $302,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 10,512 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,901 shares, and cut its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY).