Dana Investment Advisors Has Lifted Its Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Position by $401,280; Filament Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) Decreased by $533,700 as Stock Value Declined

Filament Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 30.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Filament Llc sold 300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 681 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, down from 981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Filament Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $865.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81 million shares traded or 32.88% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – Amazon Credit Pact Increases Borrowing Capacity Under Unsecured Revolving Facility to $7B From $3B; 16/05/2018 – Walmart and Amazon barrel toward a warehouse arms race in India; 25/04/2018 – Amazon has confirmed an upcoming hardware product called Fire TV Cube that has been rumored since last year. via @cnbctech; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon’s Alexa VP leaves company – CNBC; 30/05/2018 – JABIL INC – UNIT JABIL PACKAGING SOLUTIONS JOINED AMAZON DASH REPLENISHMENT SERVICE (DRS) SOLUTION PROVIDERS PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – Sears: DieHard All-Season Passenger Tires Will Be Sold on Amazon.com; 29/03/2018 – Trump Renews Amazon Attack: Fact-Checking the White House Claims; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 06/04/2018 – Mnuchin says Amazon’s practice of not collecting taxes from third-party sellers doesn’t make sense; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc bought 2,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 63,206 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.63M, up from 60,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.30% or $5.42 during the last trading session, reaching $120.65. About 1.34 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO DOVE SEES RISING CHINA DEMAND FOR U.S. OIL; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS LIKELY TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 13/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $218; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 21/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS SEEING SOME PERMIAN OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Sale of Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage for $102 Million; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL DEAL FOR $102M; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Fire Resulted in Extensive Damage to the Facility

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 15,796 shares to 246,637 shares, valued at $38.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 16,343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,722 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Has Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pioneer Natural Resources declares $0.44 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PXD: Waiting For Better Times – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Insiders Selling Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Seth Klarman’s Baupost Boosts Liberty, Reduces eBay – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 69.76 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

