Dana Investment Advisors Has Lifted Its Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Position by $525,728; As Applied Materials (AMAT) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Kempner Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc bought 18,776 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% . The institutional investor held 494,339 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.15M, up from 475,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $30.14. About 1.16M shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 19/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 23-24; 24/04/2018 – S&P PLACED CENTERPOINT ENERGY RESOURCES CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 12/03/2018 – 2018 Smart Grid Customer Education Symposium to Take Place at CenterPoint Energy in Houston; 05/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT SEEN AS LEADING CONTENDER FOR VECTREN: DEALREPORTER; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Vectren Corporation Acquisition; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint actively pursuing Vectren; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren: Scott Prochazka Will Serve as Pres and CEO of Combined Co; 26/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy launches 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report using GRI standards

Kempner Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Applied Materials (AMAT) by 25.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc sold 38,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 115,254 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.18 million, down from 153,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Applied Materials for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $50.7. About 2.05M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS CEO SPEAKING ON CONFERENCE CALL; 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue; 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE REDUCED JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Adj EPS $1.22; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CNP shares while 172 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 371.08 million shares or 1.57% more from 365.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48B and $2.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 13,391 shares to 146,108 shares, valued at $17.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 2,578 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,125 shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold AMAT shares while 286 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 706.95 million shares or 0.64% more from 702.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

