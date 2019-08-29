Dana Investment Advisors Has Increased Its Metlife (MET) Holding; CTT CORREIOS PORTUGAL SA ORDINARY SHARES (CTTOF) Shorts Down By 0.69%

CTT CORREIOS PORTUGAL SA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) had a decrease of 0.69% in short interest. CTTOF’s SI was 331,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.69% from 333,700 shares previously. It closed at $3.533 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased Metlife Inc (MET) stake by 5550.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dana Investment Advisors Inc acquired 608,128 shares as Metlife Inc (MET)’s stock rose 8.12%. The Dana Investment Advisors Inc holds 619,084 shares with $26.35M value, up from 10,956 last quarter. Metlife Inc now has $41.56B valuation. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $44.38. About 2.45 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 26/04/2018 – MetLife Foundation Announces Sponsorship of “Multipliers of Prosperity” for a Fourth Year; 23/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Investors (MET); 23/03/2018 – Sanford Heisler Sharp Wins Conditional Certification In $50 Million Nationwide Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife For Overtim; 02/04/2018 – TBWA’s Lee Clow, Author Seth Godin and MetLife’s Esther Lee Inducted Into American Marketing Association New York Marketing; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Premiums, Fees, Other Rev $11.04B; 29/03/2018 – April 6th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 15/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Investors (MET); 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Book Value Per Shr $52.49; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE SAYS JOHN HELE RETIRES AS CFO; SUCCEEDED BY MCCALLION; 01/05/2018 – MetLife CFO Hele to Depart as Insurer Grapples With Missteps

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. The company has market cap of $322.86 million. The firm operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services, and Banco CTT divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers courier, urgent mail, and merchandise services; banking services; services related with the distribution of advertising mail; and physical and hybrid mail production, as well as electronic document management services.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) stake by 18,284 shares to 342,024 valued at $23.89M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) stake by 8,331 shares and now owns 250,227 shares. Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Grp Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). 80,180 were reported by Linscomb & Williams Inc. 73,767 were accumulated by Strategic Advsrs Llc. Us Bancorporation De reported 167,155 shares. Moors Cabot reported 56,668 shares. Cambridge Research Advisors owns 40,094 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 36,438 are held by Advisory Ntwk Ltd Llc. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 280,851 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.11% or 39,996 shares. Moreover, Md Sass Invsts Incorporated has 0.33% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 48,300 shares. Cutler Capital Management Llc reported 3.16% stake. Somerset Co reported 0.63% stake. Boston Lc reported 125,570 shares stake. Prudential has 4.90M shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Com invested in 9,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Among 3 analysts covering MetLife (NYSE:MET), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MetLife has $5300 highest and $47 lowest target. $50’s average target is 12.66% above currents $44.38 stock price. MetLife had 9 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Deutsche Bank. As per Tuesday, August 20, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $48 target in Tuesday, April 9 report.

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “MetLife Announces New $2 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “MetLife Declares Third Quarter 2019 Preferred Stock Dividends – Business Wire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Opportunity Brewing In MetLife – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MetLife Q2 beats, book value rises 10% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.