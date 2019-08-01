Dana Investment Advisors Has Increased Its Cvs Health (CVS) Position by $9.71 Million; Share Price Declined; As Arbor Rlty Tr (ABR) Stock Price Declined, Orinda Asset Management Decreased Its Stake

Orinda Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Arbor Rlty Tr Inc (ABR) by 43.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc sold 73,856 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 96,685 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, down from 170,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Arbor Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $12.33. About 98,836 shares traded. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) has risen 8.78% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ABR News: 02/05/2018 – Global X Company Buys New 1.8% Position in Arbor Realty Trust; 08/03/2018 – ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC – OFFERING EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON MARCH 13, 2018; 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO 25c/Share; 04/05/2018 – ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC – QTRLY REPORTED NET INCOME $0.42 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE; 08/03/2018 – ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC – PRICING OF $100 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 5.625% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MAY 1, 2023 AT 100% OF PAR; 16/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Prices Public Offering of 5.5M Shrs for Total Expected Gross Proceeds of Approximately $48.7M; 10/04/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Short-Interest Ratio Rises 105% to 16 Days; 19/04/2018 – DJ Arbor Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABR); 05/03/2018 Arbor Announces the Appointment of Frank Lutz as Executive Vice President, Chief Production Officer; 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Raises Dividend to 25c

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 57.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc bought 183,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 500,399 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.99M, up from 317,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $56.05. About 715,228 shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO had bought 3,410 shares worth $198,769 on Friday, March 1. $531,800 worth of stock was bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. 166,368 shares valued at $10.73M were sold by MERLO LARRY J on Friday, February 1. 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 11,836 shares to 194,377 shares, valued at $36.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 35,154 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 419,343 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18M and $43.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cohen & Steers Ltd Dur Pfd I (LDP) by 21,059 shares to 45,243 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 14,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Global Net Lease Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.37, from 1.9 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold ABR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 41.17 million shares or 8.85% more from 37.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.