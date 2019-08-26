Dana Investment Advisors Has Increased Adobe (ADBE) Holding by $1.72 Million; Ecor1 Capital Holds Holding in Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX)

Ecor1 Capital Llc increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) by 54.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc bought 352,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 76.33% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.30M, up from 647,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $84.48. About 161,768 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 10.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc bought 6,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 67,851 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.08 million, up from 61,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $285.87. About 671,771 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT; 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG; 15/03/2018 – Adobe rises on strong first-quarter earnings; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.44; 27/03/2018 – Publicis Groupe Named 2018 Adobe Experience Cloud Partner of the Year; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM ADOBE’S FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE ADDED INTC, BABA, MU, NFLX, ADBE IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.5% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). New Amsterdam Ptnrs Limited Liability Com Ny holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,458 shares. Moreover, Flossbach Von Storch Ag has 0.23% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 92,128 shares. Amica Mutual invested in 0.47% or 14,009 shares. Shine Inv Advisory holds 2,506 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.46% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). The North Carolina-based Carroll Fincl Assoc Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Aldebaran Fincl Inc reported 2,075 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Artisan Limited Partnership stated it has 0.1% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Manufacturers Life Ins Com The holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 573,043 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno has 2.69% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 7,100 were accumulated by Glaxis Mgmt Limited. 278,484 were reported by Findlay Park Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 92,750 shares stake. Clearbridge Invs Ltd reported 3.83M shares.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 10,512 shares to 126,901 shares, valued at $31.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 11,746 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,379 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Adobe Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ADBE) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Shareholders Are Raving About How The Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Share Price Increased 366% – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Adobe Stock Soared 30.2% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe Stock Should Keep Moving Higher – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.27, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold MRTX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 34.70 million shares or 15.84% more from 29.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership invested in 17,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers holds 27,364 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability (Trc) has 1,168 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0% or 32,807 shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability owns 13,314 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability holds 19,070 shares. Sio Mngmt Lc reported 56,800 shares. Ghost Tree Ltd Liability accumulated 150,000 shares or 2.98% of the stock. Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 106 shares or 0% of the stock. The Illinois-based Driehaus Capital Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.53% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Macquarie Gru Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 223,630 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc has 169,314 shares. Blackrock invested in 0.01% or 2.34 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $144.58 million activity. Boxer Capital – LLC had sold 425,000 shares worth $29.33M on Friday, March 1. $18.98 million worth of stock was sold by Braslyn Ltd. on Friday, March 1.

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 1.25 million shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $22.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unity Biotechnology Inc by 60,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 906,614 shares, and cut its stake in Magenta Therapeutics Inc.