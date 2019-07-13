Dana Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Morgan Stanley (MS) Holding; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased Morgan Stanley (MS) stake by 1.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dana Investment Advisors Inc sold 12,737 shares as Morgan Stanley (MS)’s stock rose 6.58%. The Dana Investment Advisors Inc holds 697,459 shares with $29.43 million value, down from 710,196 last quarter. Morgan Stanley now has $75.48B valuation. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $44.87. About 8.98M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 24/05/2018 – ADYEN- APPOINTED MORGAN STANLEY & CO., J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOKRUNNERS FOR OFFERING; 11/05/2018 – FORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES INC FSCT.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31; 05/05/2018 – Gulf Times (QA): BP to tap Morgan Stanley as it weighs buying BHP assets; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 18/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Steele Creek 2016-1 $284.25m CLO Reset via MS; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY CFO: RATES, CORP CREDIT WERE `A LITTLE SOFTER’; 04/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Schedules Quarterly Investor Conference Call; 29/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY’S SAPERSTEIN SPEAKS AT DEUTSCHE BANK CONFERENCE; 17/04/2018 – Tripp Lite Appoints Bryn Morgan as Vice President of International Business

Among 7 analysts covering Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Superior Energy Services had 12 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, February 22 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, February 19. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, January 17 by Cowen & Co. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $7.5 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Capital One on Wednesday, January 16. The company was upgraded on Friday, March 15 by Jefferies. See Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) latest ratings:

10/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Susquehanna New Target: $7.0000 1.5000

04/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Jp Morgan

20/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Barclays New Target: $5.0000 2.0000

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Hold Old Target: $3 New Target: $4 Upgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral New Target: $5.5 Initiates Coverage On

22/02/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Hold New Target: $5 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $13 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $9 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $7.5 Maintain

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Morgan Stanley Plans To Return A Record $8.3 Billion To Shareholders In The Next 12 Months – Forbes” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Susquehanna Cuts Transports Price Targets But Anticipates Good Setup For Spot-Exposed Brokers – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 12, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Brace for disappointing bank earnings, Atlantic Equities says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hourglass Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.09% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 170,097 shares. New York-based Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.12% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 6,866 were accumulated by Colony Lc. Barnett & invested in 950 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Lc accumulated 10.91 million shares. Fmr Ltd Co holds 25.89M shares. Bancorp Of Hawaii holds 0.02% or 4,982 shares. Hilton Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 250 shares. Westover Capital Ltd Com stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.12% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 96,000 shares. Public Sector Pension Board has invested 0.04% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Putnam Invs Ltd Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.33M shares. Payden & Rygel holds 1.99% or 647,000 shares. Bankshares Of The West holds 97,372 shares. Jefferies Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 15,602 shares.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 6.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.05B for 9.19 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.27% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Morgan Stanley had 10 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $61 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. The stock of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, February 19. The stock of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) earned “Sell” rating by Societe Generale on Friday, February 1.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) stake by 150,029 shares to 323,605 valued at $19.37 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND) stake by 3,921 shares and now owns 16,348 shares. Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) was raised too.

More notable recent Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 10, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Superior Energy Services Announces 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microcaps tops midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Superior Energy Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:SPN) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold Superior Energy Services, Inc. shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 149.72 million shares or 3.88% less from 155.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spark Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 972,500 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 119,212 shares stake. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 47,700 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares has 22,445 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 491,343 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 35,686 shares. Cna Fincl owns 31,500 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 118,327 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mngmt holds 1.07 million shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 0.01% invested in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) for 240,546 shares. 9,144 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 270,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Utd Service Automobile Association invested in 22,991 shares or 0% of the stock. 114,837 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0% or 184,968 shares in its portfolio.

Superior Energy Services, Inc. provides specialized oilfield services and equipment to natural gas and crude oil exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company has market cap of $194.44 million. It operates through four divisions: Drilling Products and Services; Onshore Completion and Workover Services; Production Services; and Technical Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Drilling Products and Services segment rents tubulars, including primary drill pipe strings, tubing landing strings, completion tubulars, and associated accessories; and makes and rents bottom hole tools, such as stabilizers, non-magnetic drill collars, and hole openers, as well as rents temporary onshore and offshore accommodation modules and accessories.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $42,850 activity. On Monday, March 11 the insider FUNK JAMES M bought $42,850.