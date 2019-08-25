Dana Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Amgen (AMGN) Holding by $2.07 Million as Market Value Rose; Shareholder Cambridge Financial Group Has Lifted Cardinal Health (CAH) Stake

Cambridge Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Cardinal Health (CAH) by 16.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc bought 16,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 115,612 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57 billion, up from 99,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Cardinal Health for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $42.79. About 2.86 million shares traded or 4.94% up from the average. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cardinal Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAH); 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Hldrs Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 08/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Cardinal Health Rtgs Unaffected By New Guidance; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Rev $33.6B; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Cuts FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.85-Adj EPS $4.95; 07/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: THIRD QUARTER EPS MISS DRIVEN BY 37.5% TAX RATE; 07/03/2018 – U.S. judge says opioid settlement roadblocks may prompt trials; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: CO. WILL PROVIDE 2019 GUIDANCE IN AUGUST

Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc sold 10,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 123,629 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.49 million, down from 134,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $199.08. About 3.42 million shares traded or 10.02% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Blockbuster Humira Resilient as Drugmaker Seeks New Hit; 16/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – EC APPROVED A NEW INDICATION IN REPATHA; 13/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Humira Retail Sales Rose 0.4% in Latest Week: Symphony; 10/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis may pay 5% of Humira biosimilar sales as royalty to AbbVie, insiders say; 08/03/2018 – Amgen Announces Final Results Of Tender Offer; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY; 17/05/2018 – BeyondSpring to Present Positive Data From Prospective Phase 2 Trial Comparing Plinabulin to Neulasta for the Prevention of Che; 23/05/2018 – Amgen Enters Groundbreaking Collaboration To Improve Symptom Management During Cancer Treatment; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen migraine drug, price set at $6900/yr

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Jcic Asset has 0% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 30 shares. Ipswich Investment Mgmt Incorporated holds 25,669 shares. Regions Fincl has 29,970 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Smith Salley And Associates holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 18,253 shares. Fort Point Capital Ptnrs Ltd Llc has 5,015 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt holds 1.07% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 575,154 shares. Fairfield Bush And invested in 24,677 shares or 1.87% of the stock. Leavell Investment Management holds 10,720 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Toth Financial Advisory holds 0.58% or 12,984 shares in its portfolio. Boyer Corporon Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.17% or 2,001 shares. First Western Cap Mgmt has 1,605 shares for 4.34% of their portfolio. New York-based Maplelane Cap Limited Liability has invested 0% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Somerville Kurt F has 0.11% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 2,926 shares. Lpl Ltd Co holds 0.09% or 217,172 shares. Community Grp Inc Ltd Com reported 1,700 shares.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 20,839 shares to 22,400 shares, valued at $4.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 2,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,206 shares, and has risen its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $184.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,000 shares to 32,917 shares, valued at $6.25B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,084 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whitnell And Company has invested 0.01% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Motco has 0% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 15 shares. 67,674 were reported by Jefferies Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Company. Guardian Life Of America stated it has 860 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk stated it has 259,073 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% or 317,924 shares. Rockland Tru reported 16,576 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% or 1.21M shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 39,739 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.63 million shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Geode Management Ltd Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). First Trust Comm has 0.21% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Ibm Retirement Fund has 4,583 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Comerica Fincl Bank invested in 0.03% or 84,707 shares. Weatherly Asset Management LP accumulated 6,777 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

