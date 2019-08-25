Dana Investment Advisors Has Cut Twitter (TWTR) Holding; Tri-continental Has 1.43 Sentiment

Tri-continental Corp (TY) investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 33 investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 23 sold and trimmed holdings in Tri-continental Corp. The investment managers in our database now have: 3.95 million shares, down from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Tri-continental Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 13 Increased: 21 New Position: 12.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased Twitter Inc (TWTR) stake by 19.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dana Investment Advisors Inc sold 17,040 shares as Twitter Inc (TWTR)’s stock rose 7.69%. The Dana Investment Advisors Inc holds 70,251 shares with $2.31 million value, down from 87,291 last quarter. Twitter Inc now has $31.69B valuation. The stock decreased 2.80% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $41. About 14.07 million shares traded or 5.61% up from the average. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 01/05/2018 – TWTR: $TWTR Ballmer all out – ! $TWTR; 21/03/2018 – Germany summons Facebook over user data safety concerns -report; 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before U.S. Congress; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 billion; 20/03/2018 – If a tiny IR firm can infiltrate the biggest mainstream media in the US and pump $VUZI mcap by $100m…then just think what any government can achieve with $FB, $GOOG, $TWTR. short $VUZI. fraud; 22/03/2018 – New Twitter followers should sign-up on the website for our contrarian “Strong Sell” research; now is time to play defense. We have the strongest pipeline of short ideas ever; 14/03/2018 – Twitter shares have risen more than 63% since Jack Dorsey’s top lieutenant left in January; 14/05/2018 – Case against Russia in Skripal poisoning now stronger -Ml5 chief; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he has sold all his Twitter shares; 13/03/2018 – Twitter CFO: We’re creating a subscription product for businesses to advertise on Twitter

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) stake by 24,711 shares to 527,225 valued at $25.15M in 2019Q1. It also upped Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) stake by 19,587 shares and now owns 76,680 shares. Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (NYSE:VAC) was raised too.

Analysts await Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.10 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.12 per share. TWTR’s profit will be $77.30M for 102.50 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Twitter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Twitter has $41 highest and $3800 lowest target. $40’s average target is -2.44% below currents $41 stock price. Twitter had 10 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 29 by Nomura. As per Thursday, April 4, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 518.69 million shares or 4.11% more from 498.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Joel Isaacson & Co Lc accumulated 49,898 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.16% stake. Salem Counselors owns 48,185 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Lpl Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 238,368 shares. United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.2% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 426,107 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Co owns 9,944 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Aus reported 661 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 6.42M shares. 93,825 were accumulated by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 391,954 shares. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Com, a Georgia-based fund reported 291 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). 1.28 million were accumulated by Retail Bank Of Montreal Can. 31.59 million were accumulated by State Street.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc holds 6.9% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation for 561,309 shares. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co owns 287,538 shares or 1.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bulldog Investors Llc has 0.81% invested in the company for 69,686 shares. The Virginia-based 1607 Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.29% in the stock. American Asset Management Inc., a Florida-based fund reported 13,743 shares.

