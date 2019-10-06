Dana Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Position in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) by $2.44 Million; Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Stock Rose While Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Has Lowered by $398,460 Its Position

Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc sold 43,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 544,529 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.90 million, down from 588,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $53.81. About 6.52 million shares traded or 8.51% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC DAL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.36 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – DELTA COMMENTS ON CYBER INCIDENT; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Passenger Mile Yield 17.79 Cents; 30/05/2018 – DELTA HOPES TO BE EARLY LAUNCH CUSTOMER FOR BOEING NMA AIRCRAFT; 02/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC FY2018 REV VIEW $43.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/04/2018 – DAL: CANCELS ABOUT 150 REGIONAL FLIGHTS FOR SATURDAY; 12/04/2018 – DELTA SEES DOUBLE-DIGIT INCREASES IN PREMIUM SEATS THIS YEAR; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q EPS 65c-EPS 75c; 20/04/2018 – Delta Air Names Michael Huerta to Board

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 46.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 870 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 1,015 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $465,000, down from 1,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $5.65 during the last trading session, reaching $548.84. About 352,970 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 40C EPS DILUTION DUE TO LOWES SPENDING IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Adj EPS $18.35-Adj EPS $18.95; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET SALES INCREASED 43.6% IN QUARTER TO A RECORD $3.97 BLN; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 522.18 million shares or 2.16% less from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Douglass Winthrop Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 17,800 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs Incorporated invested in 0.28% or 77,652 shares. Prudential Financial has 1.13M shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Nwq Management Ltd Liability Company owns 1.81% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 1.42 million shares. Birinyi Associates holds 7,000 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. London Of Virginia, a Virginia-based fund reported 3.70M shares. Proshare Advsr Lc accumulated 66,458 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Co has invested 0.04% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Keybank National Association Oh invested 0% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Meiji Yasuda Life stated it has 4,485 shares. Cap Inv Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 6,240 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 123 shares. 674,537 were accumulated by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. 13,395 are held by M&R Inc. Shell Asset reported 0.01% stake.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48B and $2.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 9,368 shares to 332,973 shares, valued at $18.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 139,957 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,135 shares, and has risen its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP).

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.26 earnings per share, up 25.56% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.51B for 5.95 P/E if the $2.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Corbyn Invest Mgmt Md owns 23,463 shares for 3.79% of their portfolio. Next Group stated it has 141 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Private Tru Na owns 9,339 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. 12,257 are held by Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc. The North Carolina-based Piedmont Invest Advsrs has invested 0.13% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Creative Planning reported 7,535 shares. Colony Grp Inc Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 616 shares. De Burlo Grp Incorporated stated it has 1,250 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Btc Cap holds 1,224 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Moreover, Schroder Invest Grp has 0% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 5,865 shares. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Burney has 7,456 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.14% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 32,904 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has 0.02% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Century Incorporated has 0.26% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 568,696 shares.

