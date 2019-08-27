Dana Investment Advisors Has Boosted Its Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Holding by $598,393; Lockheed Martin (LMT) Share Value Rose While Pittenger & Anderson Decreased Its Position by $2.69 Million

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 4.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc bought 6,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 140,521 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.74M, up from 134,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.93B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $98.86. About 1.12M shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 11/04/2018 – Petsense Expands National Retail Presence With Entry Into Florida; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tractor Supply Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSCO); 08/03/2018 Tractor Supply Company Announces Expansion of Scholarship Program With Women in Technology Tennessee; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Cboe, Exits Tractor Supply, Cuts Ubisoft; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend to 31c Vs. 27c; 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA `Great Neighbors’; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Shareholders Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO TSCO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.09, REV VIEW $7.73 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO. CONFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply: Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Up 2.0%-3.0%

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 88.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold 8,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 1,188 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $357,000, down from 10,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $380.32. About 680,293 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 17/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN SUBMITS PROPOSAL FOR U.S. AIR FORCE’S GPS IIIF; 24/05/2018 – Lockheed Wins $558.3 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 25/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Receives $828 Million U.S. Army Contract for Guided MLRS Rocket Production; 30/05/2018 – LMT APPLYING TAX SAVINGS INTO PENSIONS, R&D, EMPLOYEE TRAINING; 08/03/2018 – New Joint Venture Announced to Deliver Germany’s Next Generation Ground Based Air Defense System “TLVS”; 03/04/2018 – Lockheed Wins NASA Contract to Build Low-Noise Supersonic Jet; 05/03/2018 Lockheed Martin and Remediant partner to protect sensitive information; 16/05/2018 – The aircraft is manufactured by Sikorsky, a unit of Lockheed Martin, and has an estimated unit cost of approximately $122 million; 30/04/2018 – Navy Awards Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Inc. $1.42 Billion Cost-Plus-Fee Contract

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 EPS, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41B for 19.09 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Pentagon Pulls the Plug on Boeing’s Multibillion-Dollar Ballistic Interceptor – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lockheed Martin: Are You Worth It? – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Lockheed inks $2.4B deal to provide F-35 spares to U.S., foreign customers – Washington Business Journal” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing and Lockheed Will Help Supply the Space Station – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg L (NYSE:TSM) by 11,105 shares to 172,535 shares, valued at $7.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 499 shares to 2,066 shares, valued at $2.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.