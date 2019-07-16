Dana Investment Advisors Has Boosted Comcast New (CMCSA) Stake by $11.77 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Brookfield Ppty Ptnrs Lp(Acqui (BPY) Share Value Declined, Ar Asset Management Boosted Its Stake

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 44.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc bought 301,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 984,994 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.38 million, up from 683,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $45.2. About 7.28M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 21/05/2018 – U.K. MINDED NOT TO ISSUE EIN ON COMCAST BID FOR SKY; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST & NETFLIX EXPAND PARTNERSHIP; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q EPS 66c; 07/05/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O FILES FORMAL NOTIFICATION TO EUROPEAN COMMISSION OF ITS INTENTION TO BUY SKY SKYB.L -REGULATORY; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Capital Expenditures $2B; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – NETFLIX-RELATED BILLING WILL BE HANDLED DIRECTLY BY COMCAST; 07/05/2018 – The Business Times: #Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash #Disney-Fox deal; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Corporation Announces a Firm Superior Cash Offer for Sky plc; 02/05/2018 – NBC News PR: .@DatelineNBC EXCLUSIVE: Rapper Meek Mill speaks to @LesterHoltNBC in his first in-depth interview since his; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets Disney deal vote for July 10

Ar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Ptnrs Lp(Acqui (BPY) by 172.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ar Asset Management Inc bought 32,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 51,195 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, up from 18,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Ptnrs Lp(Acqui for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $18.87. About 359,093 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has risen 2.26% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY – GGP SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE ENTITLED TO GETEITHER $23.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SHARE OR EITHER ONE BPY UNIT OR ONE SHARE OF A NEW BPY U.S. REIT SECURITY; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates GGP Inc ‘BBB-‘, Otlk Stable On Aqstn By Brookfield; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS LP – INCREASE IN CASH CONSIDERATION FROM $23.00 TO $23.50 PER GGP SHARE; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS – TRANSACTION INCLUDES A $1.85 BLN INCREASE IN CASH CONSIDERATION, FROM $7.4 BLN TO $9.25 BLN; 16/03/2018 – Carl O’Donnell: Exclusive: Brookfield Property submits new offer for mall owner GGP; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield and GGP Reach Agreement on BPY’s Acquisition of GGP; 08/05/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.04; 15/04/2018 – INFIGEN: DISCUSSIONS W/ BROOKFIELD AFTER RECENT SHR PURCHAEE; 27/03/2018 – GGP: Merger Agreement Provides for Brookfield Property Partners to Pay $1.2B Reverse Termination Fee Under Certain Circumstances; 20/03/2018 – Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amn Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AHS) by 8,893 shares to 34,433 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 15,796 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 246,637 shares, and cut its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Comcast Launches Eye-Control for the Television – Business Wire” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stock Showdown: AT&T Stock and Verizon Are Both Risky Plays – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 12, 2019 : TMUS, ABEV, SYMC, SNAP, T, BSX, BX, HAL, QQQ, CMCSA, CZR, INTC – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 02, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix (NFLX) Q2 Earnings to Gain on Subscriber Growth, ARPU – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillsdale Invest owns 1,970 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Shine Inv Advisory stated it has 3,563 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Fincl Architects invested in 3,702 shares. Jefferies Inc holds 34,895 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 6.00 million shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 150,000 shares. Shufro Rose And Lc reported 0.02% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Point72 Asset Management LP invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Alphamark Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 384 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Company invested in 6,579 shares. 5,785 are owned by Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability. Nevada-based Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc has invested 0.35% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Sandy Spring Retail Bank reported 46,723 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust accumulated 0.67% or 18.22 million shares.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $10.24 million activity. COHEN DAVID L also sold $10.21M worth of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Tuesday, February 5.

More notable recent Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Brookfield Property Partners: A Leading High-Yield Dividend Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” on March 15, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks Yielding 6% or More to Buy for Your TFSA Today – The Motley Fool Canada” published on June 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Brookfield Property REIT Inc. Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2018 Distributions on Shares of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. and GGP Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on January 22, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “2 Stocks That Would Benefit From Lower Interest Rates (and 1 You’d Be Better Off Avoiding) – The Motley Fool Canada” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 Top Stocks to Buy in July – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 05, 2019.