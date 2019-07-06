Dana Investment Advisors Has Boosted By $401,280 Its Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Holding; American Century Companies Has Lowered Its Nrg Energy (NRG) Stake

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) stake by 4.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dana Investment Advisors Inc acquired 2,640 shares as Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD)’s stock rose 3.80%. The Dana Investment Advisors Inc holds 63,206 shares with $9.63 million value, up from 60,566 last quarter. Pioneer Nat Res Co now has $24.68 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $146.52. About 845,673 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER IN `EXCELLENT SHAPE’ ON PIPELINE TAKEAWAY: CEO DOVE; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER: EXPORT CAPACITY GROWS TO 150K BRLS OIL/DAY IN 2H ’18; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO – FIRE RESULTED IN EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO WEST PANHANDLE FACILITY; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Fire Resulted in Extensive Damage to the Facility; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS STL, IMO, OSH AND HES ARE RELATIVE LOSERS; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER ASSET SALES WON’T AFFECT LONG-TERM OUTPUT TARGETS: CEO; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO DOVE SEES RISING CHINA DEMAND FOR U.S. OIL; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach

American Century Companies Inc decreased Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) stake by 1.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American Century Companies Inc sold 20,183 shares as Nrg Energy Inc (NRG)’s stock declined 15.42%. The American Century Companies Inc holds 1.43 million shares with $60.64M value, down from 1.45 million last quarter. Nrg Energy Inc now has $9.64 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $36.09. About 2.01M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 3.48% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 20/03/2018 – NRG Energy to cut 89 jobs in Houston – state filing; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy: Board Size to Be Reduced to 12 Directors After Changes; 20/04/2018 – DJ NRG Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRG); 18/04/2018 – NRG Energy, Inc. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 2nd time since Apr-2017. (published 31-Jan); 05/04/2018 – NRG ENERGY BOARD TO REDUCE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO ELEVEN; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY – FOLLOWING CHANGES, BOARD SIZE WILL BE REDUCED TO 12 DIRECTORS; 27/03/2018 – NRG ANNOUNCED XOOM DEAL AT ANALYST DAY IN NEW YORK; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N -APPOINTMENT OF TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS: MATTHEW CARTER AND HEATHER COX

More notable recent NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Are Dumping NRG Energy Inc (NRG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “NRG Energy, Inc. Completes Redemption of Its Outstanding 6.25% Senior Notes due 2024 – Business Wire” published on June 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Reliant Launches New Digital Platform to Improve Ease, Convenience for Millions of Texas Renters – Business Wire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “The Results Are In! Lunches of Love Awarded $100000 to Fight Child Hunger – Business Wire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CarMax Inc (KMX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. NRG Energy had 8 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $48 target in Friday, March 1 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The stock of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Citigroup. The stock of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, January 28. Goldman Sachs upgraded NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) on Monday, June 24 to “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.04% stake. Conning Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Creative Planning accumulated 8,095 shares or 0% of the stock. Eaton Vance owns 47,785 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Oakbrook Ltd Company invested in 13,175 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability reported 139,323 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Bancshares has invested 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Texas-based Highland Cap LP has invested 0.02% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). 191 were reported by Ima Wealth Incorporated. Tiverton Asset Mgmt owns 10,888 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Argi Inv Serv Ltd Liability Company owns 0.05% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 20,162 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 15,000 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 54,666 shares. Moreover, Advisor Prtnrs Llc has 0.06% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 8,531 shares.

American Century Companies Inc increased Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) stake by 234,792 shares to 609,506 valued at $111.36 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Mastercraft Boat Hldgs Inc stake by 37,186 shares and now owns 248,997 shares. Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) was raised too.

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $732,069 activity. Gaudette Robert J had sold 18,571 shares worth $732,069 on Thursday, January 10.

Analysts await NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 332.26% or $1.03 from last year’s $0.31 per share. NRG’s profit will be $358.00M for 6.73 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by NRG Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 294.12% EPS growth.

Among 12 analysts covering Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Pioneer Natural Resources had 19 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. Imperial Capital maintained Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) on Wednesday, May 8 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PXD in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Williams Capital Group on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Mizuho given on Tuesday, March 19. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, February 14. The rating was downgraded by TD Securities to “Hold” on Friday, February 15. The stock of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, February 19. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $185 target in Monday, April 22 report. The stock of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Oppenheimer.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Fin Corporation accumulated 1,051 shares or 0% of the stock. Us State Bank De invested in 0.04% or 93,253 shares. Anchor Cap Advsr Ltd Liability invested 0.69% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Cohen Steers Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communication has 79,487 shares. Hexavest reported 98,261 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Ltd Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 1,836 shares. Raymond James Associates has 0.09% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 0.19% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 120,742 shares. Dana Inv accumulated 63,206 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma owns 2,047 shares. Moreover, Fruth Inv Mngmt has 0.09% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 1,400 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 113,053 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Com invested in 20,325 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Shell Asset reported 27,391 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.